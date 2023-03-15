Stylist to the stars, Law Roach, announces his retirement

In news that came as a shock to the fashion industry, Law Roach announced his retirement last night. The celebrity stylist took to Instagram to reveal the news, posting an image with a red "retired" graphic stamped over the top.

In his announcement, he wrote, "My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all."

Roach is best known for being the stylist behind Zendaya's incredible red-carpet looks, yet he also works with the likes of Kerry Washington, Hunter Schafer, Megan Thee Stallion, Issa Rae and more. Not to mention, he also styled our 2021 Marie Claire cover featuring Jameela Jamil.

Continuing his statement, Roach wrote, "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out."

Roach has been responsible for many iconic red carpet moments over the years, including the 2019 Met Gala when Zendaya attended dressed as Cinderella. With the help of Roach and some red carpet theatrics, Zendaya's dress illuminated on the red carpet further solidifying the actress as one to watch.

In the years since, Law Roach and Zendaya's partnership has brought us so many more iconic moments, including her 2021 yellow Oscars dress, the shirt and sequin skirt moment of 2022 and of course, this year's rose-covered Valentino gown.

Law Roach was certainly a force to be reckoned with in the styling industry. Keep scrolling for some of the stylist's most memorable moments.

Iconic moments by Law Roach in Recent Memory

Zendaya at the 2023 SAG Awards

Hunter Schafer at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

Law Roach and Kerry Washington at the CFDA Awards

Zendaya at the 2021 Oscars

Kerry Washington at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

Zendaya at the 2020 Critic's Choice Awards

Jameela Jamil at the 2019 Emmys

Zendaya at the 2022 Oscars