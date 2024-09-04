Rumour has it 'terracopper' is set to be *the* hair colour to ask for this season—and I can totally see why

Say what you want about the volume of hair trends we’ve seen over the last couple of years (and I’ll agree with you that they have felt like a carousel at times), but copper has endured and remained high on the hair colour trends agenda. It wouldn’t be a total stretch to call it a movement, and the next iteration it’s predicted we’ll all be talking? Terracopper hair.

The copper hair palette is very versatile, which speaks to its enduring popularity. Shades can skew more golden or more red, meaning there’s scope to tweak it a little to suit different skin tones. “The beauty of a copper is that it’s never the same formula every time you go to the salon,” says Emma Vickery, Art Director at London’s Percy & Reed salon. “It’s completely different to a brunette or a blonde; it’s multi-tonal and constantly changes with every wash and exposure to the sun.”

Emma also notes that there has always been a trend for copper hair, but people are now bolder with colour choices, making it all the more popular. Part of its appeal also lies in it being more low maintenance than you might think. Reds have a reputation for fading quickly, but this depends a lot on your lifestyle and haircare regime. However, as Emma notes, it tends to fade nicely and, as a result, any regrowth looks less harsh. “It’s never a flat colour; it feels multi-dimensional, allowing different tones to come through,” she adds.

Warmer shades like copper also go hand in hand with autumn and the changing seasons. So, if you’re looking for a sign to start your red hair era, here’s how a trend forecaster sees its popularity evolving for AW24 with the terracopper trend…

What is terracopper hair?

Think of the deep burnt orange of terracotta pots. Translate that to a hair colour and you have terracopper. Coined by trend forecaster Tom Smith, stylist at Billi Currie, it’s the seasonal evolution of copper hair; a richer, more intense shade. "There's a little bit of that earthiness that we had last year from cowgirl copper; this is kind of this year's version,” he explained in a press presentation. This earthy quality is the reason for the play on terracotta. Smith notes that Chappell Roan is a great current example of this hair colour. Zendaya and Phoebe Dynevor have also had similar coppery hair moments.

(Image credit: Steve Jennings/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

How to get terracopper hair

The process of transitioning to copper hair colour largely depends on your current hair colour; lifting very dark hair is a very different process to glossing over a colour that already has a similar level of depth. But, generally, Smith notes that terracopper can be achieved as an all-over colour, or by using a semi-permanent gloss over a balayage or highlights.

Emma notes that it may be possible to base copper on your current colour for lower-maintenance results. “You can use your natural root colour to your advantage by working with that natural base colour and adding in the golden or copper tone from there,” she says. “This will prevent even more of a harsh line from regrowth.”

If you do take the plunge, below are some of our fave hair products for caring for copper hair.

The best products to maintain terracopper hair