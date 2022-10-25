These Zara seamless sets are taking over TikTok
5.7 million views and counting.
It's not often you find a specific clothing item with over 1 million views on TikTok, but search the term "Zara Seamless" on the platform and you'll soon discover that videos about Zara's seamless sets have been viewed over 5.7 million times. With a statistic like that, it's hard to deny the popularity of the item.
Recently launched as a part of Zara's (opens in new tab) limitless contour collection, the seamless sets are currently available in four colours: black, cream, brown and a pastel shade of green. The set is made up of high-waisted, ribbed leggings (opens in new tab) and a long-sleeve corset-inspired top, that features a v-neckline and cropped silhouette.
On TikTok, creators are investing in the full look and depicting ways in which they plan to wear the items. One video alone, simply showing a flat lay of the sets, has over 400K views and 79k likes.
While the set contains leggings, it seems most creators on TikTok are styling the sets as casualwear, rather than activewear (opens in new tab). They're wearing the sets alongside padded gilets, long socks and trainers.
@niamhmcelroyy (opens in new tab) ♬ 9 AM In Calabasas - Jeje (opens in new tab)
Made from 60% recycled fibre, the seamless sets are a part of Zara's join life collection. The sets are comprised of elastane and recycled polyamide, which is made from recycled fishing nets and nylon garments.
From the leggings to the tops, the elements in the set can certainly be described as wardrobe staples, so you will no doubt wear them time and time again. Not only can the set be styled as a whole, but the beauty of a two-piece look (opens in new tab) is that you can also wear each item individually. Keep scrolling to shop Zara's seamless sets below.
Shop Zara Seamless Sets:
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
