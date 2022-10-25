These Zara seamless sets are taking over TikTok

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's not often you find a specific clothing item with over 1 million views on TikTok, but search the term "Zara Seamless" on the platform and you'll soon discover that videos about Zara's seamless sets have been viewed over 5.7 million times. With a statistic like that, it's hard to deny the popularity of the item.

Recently launched as a part of Zara's (opens in new tab) limitless contour collection, the seamless sets are currently available in four colours: black, cream, brown and a pastel shade of green. The set is made up of high-waisted, ribbed leggings (opens in new tab) and a long-sleeve corset-inspired top, that features a v-neckline and cropped silhouette.

(Image credit: Zara)

On TikTok, creators are investing in the full look and depicting ways in which they plan to wear the items. One video alone, simply showing a flat lay of the sets, has over 400K views and 79k likes.

While the set contains leggings, it seems most creators on TikTok are styling the sets as casualwear, rather than activewear (opens in new tab). They're wearing the sets alongside padded gilets, long socks and trainers.

Made from 60% recycled fibre, the seamless sets are a part of Zara's join life collection. The sets are comprised of elastane and recycled polyamide, which is made from recycled fishing nets and nylon garments.

From the leggings to the tops, the elements in the set can certainly be described as wardrobe staples, so you will no doubt wear them time and time again. Not only can the set be styled as a whole, but the beauty of a two-piece look (opens in new tab) is that you can also wear each item individually. Keep scrolling to shop Zara's seamless sets below.

