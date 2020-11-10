I’m officially obsessed with these co-ords, and they’re perfect for lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I promise I won’t keep banging on about lockdown 2.0, but seeing as it’s only the start of it, I’m hoping you’ll give me some slack.

For the first one back in March, I wrote about why I was still dressing up even though I didn’t need to, because I was effectively working from my dining room table. There was something uplifting about wearing something that made me feel like like was carrying on as normal.

But this time round, things are a little different. Perhaps it’s the ‘been there done that’ attitude, or simply because we’re in that time of year where it’s nice to embrace all things Hygge.

Either way, at the moment I’m not obsessed with dressing up, but with dressing down, and specifically in knitted co-ords. They’re cosy, unbelievably comfortable to lounge around in, and surprisingly stylish.

The beauty of them is that you can wear them as is at home, or out with a pair of tracksole boots if you need to quickly pop out to the shops.

Here are some knitted co-ord sets I’ve got on my wish list at the moment.

Shop now: Knit trousers for £225 from JOSEPH

Shop now: Cable-knit set for £39.98 from ZARA

Shop now: Blue knit set for £73 from River Island

Shop now: ALLUDE Cashmere hoodie and track pants set for £910 from Net-A-Porter

Shop now: MADELEINE THOMPSON Temple of Doom ribbed cashmere track pants for £355 from Net-A-Porter