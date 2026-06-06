Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places, and ideas currently inspiring me. Think of it as your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots—from restaurants and theatres to podcasts—here are the latest discoveries I’m loving.

The Designer Drop

Longchamp x Jeremy Scott Le Pliage “Greetings from New York”

It’s been over 20 years since the original Greetings from Paris Le Pliage bag, designed by Longchamp in collaboration with Jeremy Scott, was released. The bags became instant collectibles, spotted on everyone from Rihanna and Gigi Hadid to Miley Cyrus and Rita Ora, and continue to resell for up to £1,000—and this new edition promises to do the same. Turning Manhattan into a postcard-style skyline, complete with a cheeky handwritten message—“Wish you were here! Love, Jeremy”—this limited-edition holdall is the perfect travel companion this summer, whether you’re heading to the Big Apple or beyond.

Spotlight On

Wiggy Kit Cabana Capsule

I’m not heading off to Puglia for my annual summer getaway until next month; however, holiday wardrobe planning is already underway, and the newly launched Cabana Capsule from British label Wiggy Kit is firmly on my radar, with the Alex Popover on my wish list as the perfect beach cover-up.

Inspired by the world of Slim Aarons, the capsule features retro prints and fringed terry towelling with a distinctly nostalgic feel. For a longer silhouette, the Cabana Popover kaftan delivers effortless poolside dressing, while for those not jetting off this summer, simply add your favourite sandals or opt for the Maddox set—the ideal look for city-based warm-weather dressing.

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New In This Week

Occasion Dresses

June is always an exciting time when it comes to invitations. From weddings to Ascot, the Cartier Queen's Cup and Wimbledon, having the right dress to meet each event's dress code requires a little forward planning. At the same time, finding styles that you won't see everyone else wearing — and that you can potentially rewear with some savvy styling — is always front of mind. From under-the-radar labels to high-street steals that sell out almost instantly, here are some of the dresses sitting in my baskets right now.

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On My Radar

Pomellato: 'The Revolutionary Jeweller' Exhibition

(Image credit: Pomellato)

I have long been a fan of Italian fine jeweller Pomellato. I remember fondly trying on my mother’s Nudo rings, and even a trip to its incredible workshop just outside Milan. Pomellato has always stood out for its modern take on fine jewellery, creating pieces that seamlessly blend into your everyday wrist stack, whilst also showcasing breathtaking High Jewellery pieces such as the Asimmetrico Tanzanite, featuring a spectacular 55.96-carat irregular-cut tanzanite surrounded by pavé diamonds.

This June, the Maison unveils Pomellato: The Revolutionary Jeweller, its first-ever exhibition in Paris at the Palais de Tokyo, curated by Pomellato alongside Alba Cappellieri, Head of Jewellery Design at Politecnico di Milano. A celebration of the Maison’s role in reshaping modern jewellery, the exhibition brings together the photographers who shaped its visual identity, including Gian Paolo Barbieri, Helmut Newton and Herb Ritts, featured here for the first time.

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The exhibition will run from 24 June to 20 July 2026 at the Palais de Tokyo, Paris. Free entry with reservation from 1 June 2026 at pomellato.com.

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