The Internet's Most-Wanted Dress Is Back in Stock—It's So Good, You Can Wear It (Almost) Anywhere

On behalf of the entirety of fashion media, I'll hold my hand up and admit the term "It bag, shoes or dress" has been used a little too much—losing much of its meaning along the way. But if we're looking for an item that's been spotted on some of the best-dressed women on the internet, is regularly selling out and is now becoming known by name alone, Réalisation Par's Cora dress is certainly up to the title. And it's just been restocked in all sizes.

Crafted from 100% silk with a cowl neck and asymmetrical hem, it's the 90s silhouette that seems to be the immediate draw. Its ability to be worn on holiday with simple black flip flops, to more formal events with a gold-tone heel and statement earrings, to work with a blazer and classic pointed-toe slingback, or even in winter with a suede black knee-high boot makes it one of the most versatile dresses of the moment.

Though it's one specific print, the striped Cora Mirage, proving the most popular. The asymmetrical stripes are both immediately eye-catching and easier to style than you might think, thanks to the array of colours involved. Yellow, red, blue, black and metallic accessories are just a handful of the shades that could easily colour-match, which means most of your wardrobe is already in the running.

So if it's a wear-anywhere dress you're after—crafted from a natural fabric, which means long-lasting, cooling and beautifully draping—that's also statement-making and swiftly becoming a coveted item, the Cora dress is certainly worth adding to your shortlist. Other dresses equally worthy of your attention I've listed below.

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