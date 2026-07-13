Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places, and ideas currently inspiring me. Think of it as your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots—from restaurants and theatres to podcasts—here are the latest discoveries I’m loving.

The Designer Drop

Aquazurra

Aquazzura Almost Bare Metallic Leather Thong Sandals £475 at Mytheresa

Growing up, my mother always invested in good shoes. From shopping with her at the Harrods Christmas Sale and in small Italian boutiques, I understood from an early age the value of craftsmanship and the endless possibilities of design. It goes without saying that, by investing in well-made leather shoes, she built up quite a collection over the years. To this day, some of the pairs I borrow most are her holiday sandals.

As I get ready to go on holiday, one style I always pack is a great pair of metallic sandals. I look for a pair that will work with most outfits—primarily for evenings spent at dinner with family or at a beach bar—but that is also easy to walk in when navigating sandy beaches and comfortable enough to wear all day. Ticking all those boxes are the Aquazzura Barely There sandals. Available in a wide selection of colours, I recently purchased a pair while on a trip to Milan. Their minimal design and gold colourway mean they complement a multitude of outfits.

Spotlight On

Chan Luu

(Image credit: CHAN LUU)

I first discovered Vietnamese-born designer Chan Luu over a decade ago, drawn primarily to her beaded and shell jewellery. Throughout her career, Chan has championed local artisans and supported fair labour practices, so much so that her efforts have been recognised by the United Nations. While the brand has always had a loyal following, more recently it is her Shantung silk trousers and boho-inspired tunics that have gone viral. Perfect for holidays, they'll work just as well styled with warmer layers in autumn, making the transition back into post-vacation life that bit more colourful. Here are all the pieces currently on my wishlist.

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New In This Week

H&M

When it comes to choosing what to wear in the intense UK heat at the moment, it feels more like a quest for survival than simply deciding what I want to wear each morning based on my mood. Finding pieces that keep me cool while still looking polished and work-appropriate is always front of mind, so I was pleasantly surprised by H&M's latest drop. It features pared-back co-ords with subtle tassel detailing, great tailoring, and a hint of animal print—all versatile pieces that can be styled in a multitude of ways, to the office or to dinner, building on looks already in your wardrobe.

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On My Radar

Cats at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

(Image credit: Feast Creative)

Not many people know that, from the age of 4 to 16, I spent every Saturday at stage school Italia Conti, studying a variety of dance styles from ballet to tap. One of my fondest memories was the opportunity to perform at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in the 1995 production of The Music Man, directed by the legendary Ian Talbot and featuring the now-iconic Succession actor Brian Cox in the lead role.

This summer, the first-ever UK revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical Cats is coming to the Open Air Theatre and is a must-visit for anyone looking for something a little different to do. Set within one of London's most beautiful parks, it’s such a special way to spend an evening with a partner or a fun family experience.

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Tickets are available to buy via the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre now.

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