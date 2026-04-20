What Lily Loves
What Lily Loves: Balloon Trousers, The Celine Sunglasses in My Basket and My Favourite M&S New-In Picks
Your weekly style guide to the moments I’m loving, bookmarking, and shopping
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What Lily Loves: Vintage Florals and the New York-based Label Behind My Favourite New Jeans
Your weekly style guide to the moments I’m loving, bookmarking, and shopping
By Lily Russo-Bah
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What Lily Loves: Chanel Mania, the Spring Jackets on My Wishlist, and Zara's Studio Collection You Won't Want to Miss
Your weekly style guide to the moments I’m loving, bookmarking, and shopping
By Lily Russo-Bah