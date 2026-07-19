When the temperature rises, so does our hair. Ponytails, slicked-back buns and polished knots are summer’s chicest form of heat management—keeping lengths off sticky necks while making even the most thrown-together outfit look intentional. Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande love a slicked-back ‘do, and Kate Middleton opted for a sporty ponytail at this year’s Wimbledon.

The only catch? Wearing your hair pulled back on repeat, particularly when it’s secured too tightly, can put stress on both strands and scalp, causing that all-too-familiar dull, tight-band headache creeping in by mid-afternoon. From tension headaches and split ends to tension-related hair loss, your sleek summer updo may be doing more damage than you realise. Here, the experts reveal the mistakes worth avoiding—and how to keep your hair up without the pounding head that comes with it.

So, can a tight ponytail really cause a headache?

First, the reassuring news: wearing a slicked-back ponytail or bun occasionally is unlikely to leave you with more than mild, short-lived discomfort. The tension is real, though—when hair is pulled tightly at the root, it can trigger what's sometimes called a "ponytail headache," a dull, tight sensation caused by strain on the scalp's nerve endings. When this tension is happening for prolonged periods, a slicked-back ponytail is your everyday go-to style, and it can cause more lasting damage.

The keywords here are repeated and prolonged. According to Cos Sakkas, global creative director at TONI&GUY, regularly pulling hair into a tight ponytail or top knot places pressure on the roots and can, over time, create tension—particularly around the temples, where that headache-like sensation is often felt. "The real issue isn't the occasional sleek style," agrees Proctor. "It's wearing your hair tightly in the same position every day without giving your scalp a break."

Jade Proctor, co-owner, senior director and colour specialist at Scullion & Scot, agrees: "Traction alopecia is a medically recognised form of hair loss caused by repeated, prolonged tension on the hair follicles over months or years—not by wearing a sleek ponytail for a special occasion or now and then."

In other words, there's no need to retire the slicked-back bun entirely. The way you wear it—and how often—is what matters.

Know when your hair is asking for a break

A snatched ponytail might look immaculate, but it shouldn’t feel uncomfortable. Itching, tenderness or redness around the hairline can all indicate that a style is placing too much strain on the follicles. Look closely at the temples, too: short, snapped strands can easily be mistaken for new growth.

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“If your ponytail is giving you a headache at the end of the day, it’s a sign it’s too tight,” says Proctor. Sakkas agrees that a hairstyle should never make the hairline hurt or visibly pull at the skin. That familiar soreness when you finally take your hair down? It’s often a sign that the weight has been concentrated in one place for too long. If you notice discomfort, don’t try to push through it in the name of a cleaner finish. Take the style down, loosen it or wear your hair loose for a few days. Sleek should feel secure, not punishing.

Switch up your style—and spread the load

Wearing your ponytail at exactly the same height each day repeatedly pulls on the same areas, so a little variation can make a meaningful difference. Alternate a high ponytail with a low one at the nape, swap a sculpted bun for a softer knot and build loose or textured styles into the rotation. For thick or heavy hair, Sakkas recommends dividing the ponytail into two sections—one above the other—to distribute its weight more evenly. The technique can help alleviate pressure at the base while creating a fuller, more dimensional-looking tail.

And resist the urge to pull your hair tighter each time a flyaway appears. “Sleek doesn’t have to mean the tightest,” says Proctor. “The best-looking styles always come from healthy, conditioned hair and using the right tools and styling products.” A smoothing cream or leave-in treatment can create polish before the hair is secured, while hairspray and shine mist will deal with flyaways and add that expensive, glassy finish. Unless you deliberately want a hard, fixed effect, Sakkas suggests stepping away from heavy gel and letting a smoothing formula do the work instead.

Be smarter about brushes, bobbles and bedtime

The smallest details can make the biggest difference in breakage. Worn-out bobbles create friction and uneven tension, so replace them once they become stretched, rough or damaged. Avoid ordinary rubber bands entirely; soft, snag-free elastics, satin scrunchies and hook elastics are gentler alternatives.

Your brush matters, too. Proctor recommends choosing a good-quality brush that glides through the hair without catching, while Sakkas advises using a comb rather than a brush on wet hair. Hair is more vulnerable when wet, making it easier for bristles to snag, stretch and snap the strands.

Finally, however flawless your bun still looks at bedtime, take it down. “Always give your hair and scalp a chance to relax overnight,” says Proctor. Sleeping in a tight style adds pillow friction to an already stressed hairline. If you need to tie your hair back at night, Sakkas recommends a loose satin scrunchie and a silk or satin pillowcase.

The happy updo shopping list