Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places, and ideas currently inspiring me. Think of it as your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots—from restaurants and theatres to podcasts—here are the latest discoveries I’m loving.

The Designer Drop

Versace's Pivot Bag

Dario Vitale joined Versace as Creative Director in April 2025, in what was a short but impactful tenure following the Prada Group’s acquisition of the Italian fashion house just a few months later. However, his first—and only—collection for Versace launched earlier this spring and referenced one of our favourite Versace eras: Gianni Versace in the 1980s. From colour-pop pedal pushers to pencil skirts featuring hand-stencilled faces, his brief tenure has resulted in a collection filled with rare, future fashion heirlooms.

The Pivot bag was one of his strongest additions to the house’s accessory lineup and is everything I want from an everyday handbag. The lilac suede and brown leather finish give this vintage-inspired design year-round appeal, making it the ideal investment piece.

Spotlight On

Shell Necklaces

Filling your wardrobe with pieces you want to wear year-round is the key to building your forever wardrobe. And while within that there will be timeless staples such as great blazers, figure-flattering dresses and your favourite jeans, something I always gravitate towards is statement jewellery—and in the summer, it almost always features shells.

This week, shell necklaces are what I’ve been adding to basket the most. Not only do they help me feel that little bit closer to my summer holiday, but they’re such a fun and uplifting way to accessorise your favourite summer outfits, whether at home or away. I bought this four-pack set of necklaces from Zara when they first came out and receive compliments every time I wear them. Shop that particular necklace below before it sells out, along with a few of my other favourites, such as US label Julietta and Juju Versa plus the Sézane necklace which has sold so well it keeps needing to be restocked.

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New In This Week

Summer Coords

With the heatwave we're experiencing this week, having easy, polished sets to reach for—whether on a busy morning heading to the office or at the weekend when I'm with family or taking my daughter to the park—makes getting dressed a breeze. From pared-back trouser sets that are perfect for the office to playful balloon-short co-ords for weekends or drinks with friends, these stylish matching sets are the ultimate shortcut to effortless summer style.

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On My Radar

La Galerie Dior

(Image credit: Dior, © ADRIEN DIRAND)

La Galerie Dior has unveiled its latest exhibition taking visitors on a journey through Dior's history, from Christian Dior's revolutionary New Look to Jonathan Anderson's first chapter at the House. Featuring almost 150 creations, alongside original sketches, photographs and archival pieces, the exhibition explores the designers, craftsmanship and iconic codes that have shaped Dior over nearly 80 years. Spread across 13 immersive rooms inside the legendary 30 Montaigne, it's a must-see for fashion fans.

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To book visit GalerieDior.com

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