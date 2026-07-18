Water-Based Bronzers Gave Me the Glow That Cream and Powder Never Could—Here's the One I Can't Stop Using

Despite the sunny weather we’ve been experiencing, my hunt for a post-holiday glow continues. As a beauty editor, I live by the belief that it’s my job to try every bronzer on the market, from powders to creams . But despite all that rigorous testing, only a handful of products have made the cut—it’s rare to find a powder that blends seamlessly, and I’ve found that many cream formulas can end up looking muddy on my complexion.

Enter the water bronzer. This new category has proved to be the solution to all my bronzer-related woes. They’re exactly as they sound: incredibly lightweight and effortlessly blendable, offering a wash of colour with enough pigment to create a believable bronzed look. Despite being a relatively new concept in the beauty world, there are already several different options on the market. First up is the one that got me hooked in the first place: Victoria Beckham Beauty Colour Wash.

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

This long-wearing, watercolour-inspired formula has a slow-setting stain, giving you enough time to blend the watery texture with your fingers or a brush for a diffused flush that lasts all day. And it feels like water because, in part, it is: the formula is made with seawater sourced from the rocky cliffs of northern France for mineral-rich hydration. It comes with a dropper for precise application, and what I love most is how seamlessly it melts into the skin. There are no harsh lines, just a fresh bronzy glow that looks completely natural, as though it's come from within. This has true, I-just-stepped-off-a-plane energy.

But that's not all… There are a handful of other water bronzers on the market right now. Read on to see how they compare.

Refy Water Bronzer £22 at Refy It’s almost impossible to overdo this bronzer; it’s so easy to apply that it feels virtually foolproof. Inspired by K-beauty cushion compacts, it uses the same buildable, weightless formula that moves with your skin throughout the day for a breathable, barely-there feel. It also comes in five excellent shade ranges. By Terry Tea to Tan Face & Body £59 at Space NK This innovative bronzer comes in a super lightweight mist, which dries down to a matte finish. It can be applied to both the face (you can mix it in with your usual day cream here), and the body. The water is also infused with skin loving ingredients—in fact, 97 per cent is naturally-derived, including black and red tea tea extract to hydrate the skin and prevent it from environmental damage, and bio-active cherry essence to brighten. The best bit is that it all washes away at the end of the day with a little face wash and shower gel; easy peasy. Westman Atelier Sun Tone Bronzing Drops £53 at Space NK This watery liquid has a beautiful matte-dry down, which makes it perfect for contouring or all over bronzing—and its streak-free finish means that it can be layered under or over make-up. The drops are also packed with goodness; there’s an amino-infused active blend that helps boost the skin’s natural tan over time. Plus, a hydra nourish blend and carrot oil helps to nourish, improve elasticity and support cell turnover.