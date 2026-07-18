Water-Based Bronzers Gave Me the Glow That Cream and Powder Never Could—Here's the One I Can't Stop Using

I've tested every bronzer format going. This is the one that actually delivers a lit-from-within glow.

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Beauty editor Nessa Humanyun tries water bronzers for a natural glow
(Image credit: Marie Claire)

Despite the sunny weather we’ve been experiencing, my hunt for a post-holiday glow continues. As a beauty editor, I live by the belief that it’s my job to try every bronzer on the market, from powders to creams. But despite all that rigorous testing, only a handful of products have made the cut—it’s rare to find a powder that blends seamlessly, and I’ve found that many cream formulas can end up looking muddy on my complexion.

Enter the water bronzer. This new category has proved to be the solution to all my bronzer-related woes. They’re exactly as they sound: incredibly lightweight and effortlessly blendable, offering a wash of colour with enough pigment to create a believable bronzed look. Despite being a relatively new concept in the beauty world, there are already several different options on the market. First up is the one that got me hooked in the first place: Victoria Beckham Beauty Colour Wash.

Victoria Beckham Bronze Water Colour Wash

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

This long-wearing, watercolour-inspired formula has a slow-setting stain, giving you enough time to blend the watery texture with your fingers or a brush for a diffused flush that lasts all day. And it feels like water because, in part, it is: the formula is made with seawater sourced from the rocky cliffs of northern France for mineral-rich hydration. It comes with a dropper for precise application, and what I love most is how seamlessly it melts into the skin. There are no harsh lines, just a fresh bronzy glow that looks completely natural, as though it's come from within. This has true, I-just-stepped-off-a-plane energy.

But that's not all… There are a handful of other water bronzers on the market right now. Read on to see how they compare.

Nessa Humayun
Nessa Humayun
Beauty Editor

Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.