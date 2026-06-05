The Art of Gifting...Fine Jewellery with Beth Hannaway

The most memorable gifts are those that carry meaning, and fine jewellery has a unique ability to capture and celebrate life's special moments. Every piece of fine jewellery tells a story, whether it commemorates a milestone, celebrates a relationship or marks a moment of personal achievement, and no one knows this better than Beth Hannaway herself. She is the director of fine jewellery and watches at Harrods, and as part of our The Art of Gifting series, she shares her top tips for choosing a forever piece—whether for a special someone or yourself.

(Image credit: Beth Hannaway)

WHAT TO BUY FOR…Yourself After a Bonus at Work

A classic tennis necklace is the ultimate self-reward: timeless, elegant, and endlessly wearable. It’s the kind of piece that instantly elevates everyday dressing while still feeling special enough for evening. After a big moment like a bonus, it’s something you’ll reach for forever, a quiet celebration of your own success.

Harrods Harrods White Gold and Diamond Tennis Necklace (9.25ct) £24250 at Harrods

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The One You Love

A Cartier Love bracelet is iconic, a piece that feels as meaningful as it is beautiful. Whether classic or the new Love Unlimited, it’s a modern symbol of commitment you can wear every day, quietly luxurious and instantly recognisable.

Cartier Cartier Love Medium Yellow Gold Bracelet £5850 at Harrods

A Cartier Tank Louis in yellow gold is the definition of elegance. It’s a watch that transcends trends, effortlessly refined and deeply personal, something he’ll wear for life and associate with a truly special moment.

Cartier Cartier Large Yellow Gold Tank Louis Cartier Watch 25.5mm £13700 at Harrods

WHAT TO BUY FOR…Your Most Stylish Friend

A Spinelli Kilcollin Sonny ring is the perfect choice for your most stylish friend, effortlessly cool and instantly distinctive. Its sculptural, multi-band design makes a statement while still feeling refined, the kind of piece that elevates everything they wear and becomes part of their signature look.

Spinelli Kilcollin Spinelli Kilcollin White Gold and Diamond Sonny Ring £5400 at Harrods

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Jewellery Connossieur

For someone who truly has everything, I always start by thinking about what already lives in their jewellery box and how a new piece will complement it. It’s about adding to their story rather than starting from scratch. An Azlee chain is beautifully versatile, giving them a refined foundation to layer and personalise with the charms they already love, while a birthstone charm adds a thoughtful, deeply personal touch they’ll treasure.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Person You Know Very Little About

An initial pendant, such as one from Persée or Annoushka, is a beautifully considered choice when you want something personal yet universally appealing. Whether its for a distant relatives graduation, or special birthday, it feels thoughtful without needing to know too much, effortlessly classic and easy to wear every day, a piece that will always feel like it was chosen just for them.

Persée Persée White Gold and Diamond Alphabet Necklace £860 at Harrods

WHAT TO BUY FOR…A Very Special Birthday

A Bulgari yellow gold Tubogas necklace is the ultimate statement for a very special birthday, effortlessly embodying timeless glamour and that unmistakable Dolce Vita spirit. Bold yet fluid, it’s a piece that feels both iconic and modern, something to mark the moment and be worn and loved for a lifetime.

Bvlgari Bvlgari Yellow Gold and Diamond Tubogas Necklace £20700 at Harrods

WHAT TO BUY FOR…A Push Present

For such a special moment, an eternity ring feels incredibly fitting, a beautiful symbol of love and a new chapter. I’d suggest leaning into colour to make it stand out from your everyday pieces, whether that’s soft pink or baby blue sapphires, or even the baby’s birthstone for something truly personal and meaningful.

Anita Ko Anita Ko Rose Gold and Sapphire Eternity Ring £1075 at Harrods

WHERE TO SHOP FOR...The Best Gifts IRL

(Image credit: Harrods)

Harrods, of course. It offers an unrivalled edit of the world’s most iconic jewellery houses all under one roof, alongside some exceptional discoveries. I always recommend exploring the contemporary fine jewellery room on the first floor, it feels like a beautiful jewellery box at the heart of the store, full of hidden gems waiting to be found.

WHAT IS YOUR...Signature Wrapping Style

I love a tone-on-tone approach, using rich, jewel-toned paper with a perfectly matching ribbon for a considered, elegant finish. It feels quietly luxurious, letting the colour and simplicity speak for themselves while still creating that sense of anticipation.