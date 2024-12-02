With the days growing colder and holiday festivities quickly approaching, it's officially gifting and party-dressing season. This time of year brings countless opportunities to invest in a luxury gift for a loved one (or yourself) and to step into the celebrations with the ultimate statement shoe - a piece as timeless as it is festive.



Introducing Jimmy Choo’s Ruby Red Tinsel Ixia 95 pumps. Debuting as part of the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection, these pumps are designed to embody the season's spirit. The collection focuses on party-ready pieces that are unique, playful, and elegantly sculpted—timeless enough for repeated wear yet fabulous enough to double as festive decor. New tree topper, anyone?

(Image credit: Future)

Tinsel is used throughout the collection with red or black tinsel featured on the Ixia 95 heels, the brand’s classic Bon Bon bags, and the Bing Pump flat shoes. However, the Ixia 95 instantly received cult status due to its winning combination plus a signature detail for the brand: its drop heel.

First introduced in Winter 2023, Jimmy Choo’s drop heel silhouette reflects the brand’s DNA, which draws inspiration from natural forms and architectural elegance, as seen in its signature diamond motifs. Shaped like a drop of liquid in motion, the teardrop heel is both fluid and strong—an embodiment of the dynamic, empowered Jimmy Choo woman.

After its release, the Drop Heel gained plenty of recognition amongst the fashion set and celebrities. Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney, Kaia Gerber, and Elle Fanning are amongst the shoe’s biggest fans who have embraced the heel, showcasing its versatility on red carpets and at events in various styles and heights. It's no surprise, then, that this celebrated silhouette has returned this year with a festive upgrade, perfectly timed for the holiday season.

(Image credit: Future)

With a classic pointed court shoe silhouette and leather lining throughout, the Ixia 95 pumps are set to become your chicest ally this party season. When it comes to styling these glamorous heels, the possibilities are endless.

For those who shy away from bold colors, the tinsel detailing and ruby red hue make a statement all on their own. As a firm believer in the ‘pop of red’ styling hack, these pumps pair perfectly with a neutral oversized suit or a classic black party dress. Add sheer tights for extra warmth, and you're ready to go.

On the other hand, if you're a maximalist, these tinsel heels are the perfect addition to the festive section of your wardrobe. Simply add to your favourite red outfit with statement jewellery for some final touches.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Regardless of your approach, if you’re looking to stand out this holiday season, Jimmy Choo’s Ixia 95 is the bold, artful shoe that will turn heads and remain a timeless treasure in your collection for years to come.

Shop the collection: