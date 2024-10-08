The One: Roger Vivier's Viv' Choc bag will never go out of style

Timeless is an oft-overused word, but it couldn't more accurately describe Roger Vivier's designs. For example, the designer's Belle Vivier shoes (famously worn by Catherine Deneuve in the film, Belle de Jour) remain as chic as they did when they were first launched in 1965. Now that's what you call sartorial staying power.

So when the brand debuted a new must-have bag, we sat up and took notice. Classic yet contemporary, the Viv' Choc is handmade in Italy from draped leather with gently rounded edges – a nod to the distinctive, curved Choc heel, first dreamt up by Monsieur Vivier in 1959, 65 years ago.

Out front, the label's signature, rounded buckle frames a sleek, turn-key lock. At the back, there is a slip pocket – perfect for keeping your phone close at hand. It is suspended upon a decorative-link chain, which can be detached and swapped out for the shoulder strap, or it can be styled as a clutch. It's chic, it's versatile – and we're quite sure it's going to be a future classic.

The Viv' Choc was designed by Roger Vivier's creative director Gherardo Felloni, with timelessness and modernity, opulence and practicality in mind. It's made up of over 70 individual pieces, including custom hardware – a testament to the brand's legacy of impeccable craftsmanship.

The bag features in the brand's recent 'Vivier Express Travelling Icons', a series of short films that showcase the maison's iconic designs. Actor Laura Dern is journeying through the French countryside on the luxurious, velvet-lined 'Vivier Express' train, with the Viv' Choc in pillowy black leather. She has a brief encounter with a handsome stranger, who seems to be sketching her, admiringly. He suddenly departs, but not before handing her the finished portrait – which, as it turns out, doesn't depict Dern but rather, the bag.

The Viv' Choc comes in four sizes, including the large version featured here (which is ideal for every day), a medium size, a mini, and in phone-holder form. Evolutions of the design also include a shopping bag and a curved, mini crossbody.

It has been reimagined in butter-soft suede and smooth leather, bedazzled with shimmering rhinestones and glittering paillettes, and embellished with swishy fringing. For Autumn/Winter, Felloni introduced a '60s-inspired, black-and-white iteration, inspired by the decade's Op Art movement.

Th Viv' Choc may be younger than some of the 60-year-old icons in the Roger Vivier stable, but trust us – it's set to be a future heirloom.

