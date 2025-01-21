The One: On the 20th anniversary of a landmark collaboration comes a re-edition of a Louis Vuitton classic
Where fashion meets art history
The wave of noughties nostalgia recently back in fashion has brought with it an arsenal of old favourites, now newly collectible and investment-worthy. On the 20th anniversary of a landmark collaboration that united the fields of art and fashion (now each something of a mainstay of one another's industries) comes a re-edition collection of the iconic Louis Vuitton x Murakami collection. If you missed out the first time, now is your second chance.
Back in 2003, as part of the spring/summer 2003 collection, when Marc Jacobs was at the helm of the house (as its first ever ready-to-wear designer), the partnership with the contemporary Japanese artist on signature handbags and leather goods paved the way for a slew of future team-ups, both for the house itself (further artistic collaborations have included with Marc Newson, Cindy Sherman, Yayoi Kusama and Jeff Koons to name a few), and in fashion generally. Epitomising Y2K style, the collaboration has lived on beyond its original years, particularly on resale sites.
Not only did Murakami bring his joyful, playful and vibrant motifs, such as flowers and cherries, to the heritage maison, but it was the first time that the Louis Vuitton Monogram, which is as iconic as it is instantly recognisable, was reworked. And the bags, including styles such as the Speedy, Papillon and Pochette, soon became It-girl faves of the famed noughties era, we’re thinking Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton. The bags suddenly became bold and bright, and popped for a new century.
Now, there are more than 170 of the house’s creations that have been adorned with Murakami’s stylistic hand once more - City bags, belts, Speedy bags and even a skateboard, not to mention a made-to-order Malle Wardrobe - as part of Chapter One of the launch. The Monogram Multicolore features on a white background across The Venice, The Nano Speedy, The OnTheGo, and more, as well as sunglasses and exceptional creations. Options are also available on a black background, including a hat, basketball cap and sandals, combining the house’s savoir-faire in leather craft for a new generation.
The question is: which one to pick?
May we draw your attention to the Neverfull MM bag. Just as the brand notes, it is a “timeless” design, a holdall, throw-it-all-in, yet while still being able to maintain a sense of being put together owing to its sleek style. It’s simple and elegant. It’s practical and it’s pragmatic - which are key qualities to have in a bag.
In monogram coated canvas, it measures 31cm x 28 x 14; there is a hook closure and a flat inside zipped pocket as well as a removable pouch for flexibility. Featuring cowhide leather trim and gold colour hardware, inside is a textile lining, D-ring and four side laces. Louis Vuitton notes that a smartphone, keys, zipper wallet and earphones fit just fine. There are two single handles.
Beyond the practicalities, the Neverfull bag makes for the ideal canvas to show off the Murakami artwork. Whimsical blooms playfully climb up the bag, overlaid on the backdrop of the iconic Monogram classic. Murakami’s Monogram flowers appear in his superflat aesthetic. Ideal to bring some colour to an outfit in winter, it dresses up those dull days as we wait for spring.
It’s also the sort of perfect hybrid between the standard Neverfull, which is a classic, while snagging a piece of fashion and art history. Where other bag shapes and styles can be rooted to a time and a place, that’s not the case with the Neverfull.
Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in March 2024. With over 16 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.
Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new luxury fashion repositioning and content strategy. She styles main fashion shoots, interviews leading women in fashion for the Women Who Win franchise, and commissions top industry creatives. Lily has a unique ability to filter through the noise and lead the conversation. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.
She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability - all core Marie Claire UK values - and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world.
