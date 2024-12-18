It’s just two weeks until Christmas Day, which we’ve heard is kind of a big deal. Even if you’re staying at home, it’s always nice to get dressed up and mark the occasion — whether you want to stay cosy in a festive jumper or get glam in a party dress .

Below, we’ve put together some serious outfit inspo for the big day. Channelling the biggest trends from 2024, you can still throw a major look — if only for a few hours before you change into your Christmas PJs. The best part? They’re all available to shop now, so get your orders in fast to be the best dressed Christmas guest.

Festive Feathers

Ukrainian brand Sleeper have made a name for themselves by designing partywear that doubles as luxurious sleepwear. We can’t think of anything more appropriate for Christmas Day than this lurex, feather-trim two-piece — and this pink colourway is giving major Chappell Roan vibes. Dress up with Clio Peppiatt’s Armour bead bag, diamante earrings and point-toe heels. Voilà.

Grown Up Sparkle

We love the cut-out hem detail on this Christopher Esber sequin blouse. Balance the silhouette with these dramatic wide-leg trousers from Cos, and complete the look with these festive tinsel pumps from Jimmy Choo, which feature a crystal embellished strap. The chicest of Christmas Day ensembles.

Smart In Tartan

This luxe plaid skirt from Emilia Wickstead is a seriously chic investment. Give it a festive twist with this Christmas carol ready sweater from Kitri. Add statement loafers from Duke + Dexter and chunky star hoops from Astrid and Miyu for a look that will sing everyone’s praises.

Merry Brat-mas

Barcelona-based fashion brand Nimph have just dropped their pre-holiday capsule collection, and this 2-in-1 dress (which can also be worn as a skirt) is made using 100% deadstock lace jersey, making it sustainably festive. The asymmetric hem feels very Charli XCX, who has made the silhouette a staple as part of her Brat tour looks. Layer over & Other Stories leather trousers and finish off with red ballet pumps from Ganni and Sandy Liang's chunky silver necklace to be the coolest person at the dinner table.

More Is More

If you can’t do a triple sparkle moment at Christmas, when can you? We love the wrap detail of this Self-Portrait embellished top, and its super flattering cut. M&S’s tasselled sequin skirt is a maximalist’s dream, and this sequin bag from Rabanne is the ultimate party accessory.

Bright And Bubbly

Bubble skirts aren’t going anywhere for 2025. Team this Motel dress with Heist’s statement tights that tick two major trends; burgundy and leopard print. Finish off with these timeless patent Miu Miu pumps for an outfit that will take you from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day.