It was only a few months ago that Marie Claire's Contributing Fashion Editor Penny Goldstone predicted that burgundy was the only colour we’d be wearing this winter. Now, it seems the time (and the weather) has finally arrived and she of course got it right because chic burgundy outfits are filling up my feed thick and fast.

Offering an elevated take on traditional festive red tones, it’s no surprise burgundy is fast becoming the sartorial shade of the season: it’s rich, it’s comforting and it’s incredibly easy to wear. Don’t believe me? I’ve pulled together some of my favourite burgundy outfit inspo from the most stylish influencers and content creators as proof. Plus, I’ve scouted out the pieces they’re actually wearing, from outerwear to accessories, alongside a few alternatives for their now sadly out of stock items so you can channel the cranberry hue in your own wardrobe.

Now all you need is a coordinating glass of red wine while you sit and wait for your deliveries to arrive…

1. Nina Sandbech

Nina Sandbech wearing burgundy outfit

(Image credit: @ninasandbech)

Nina Sandbech is a pro when it comes to pulling together colourful yet still wearable looks. This tonal outfit is proof as she expertly plays with texture and shape to add definition to the top-to-toe burgundy look.

De Savaray Burgundy Mongolian Cropped Coat
De Savaray Burgundy Mongolian Cropped Coat

New Look Burgundy High Neck Fine Rib Jersey Top
New Look Burgundy High Neck Fine Rib Jersey Top

Because of Alice Mid Rise Effortless Maxi Skirt
Because of Alice Mid Rise Effortless Maxi Skirt

Reiss Drew Patent Leather Oval Belt
Reiss Drew Patent Leather Oval Belt

MANC Baby Jane

MANC Baby Jane

Jimmy Choo Cycas Ankle Boot
Jimmy Choo Cycas Ankle Boot

2. Flora

Flora wearing burgundy outfit

(Image credit: @coco_floflo)

The great thing about burgundy is that it pairs incredibly well with so many of this seasons other trending hues. Here Flora contrasting burgundy pieces against equally rich chocolate brown tones for an intersting contrast.

Jigsaw Wool Double Breasted Overcoat
Jigsaw Wool Double Breasted Overcoat

Skims Fits Everybody turtleneck stretch-woven top
Skims Fits Everybody turtleneck stretch-woven top

Tezenis Leather-Effect Thermal Leggings
Tezenis Leather-Effect Thermal Leggings

Neima Row Chloe Earrings
Neima Row Chloe Earrings

Saint Laurent Mini Voltaire
Saint Laurent Mini Voltaire

Gucci GG slingback pumps
Gucci GG slingback pumps

3. Hannah Strafford-Taylor

Hannah Strafford-Taylor wearing burgundy outfit

(Image credit: @hannahstraffordtaylor)

If you're looking for a more subtle way to wear the trend, I love this look on Hannah Strafford-Taylor. By pairing her burgundy leather jacket and accessories with simple black jeans, she creates an easy to wear look that still feels modern.

All Saints Dalby Slim Fit Leather Biker Jacket
All Saints Dalby Slim Fit Leather Biker Jacket

George Berry Red Satin V Neck Cami Top
George Berry Red Satin V Neck Cami Top

Citizens of Humanity Loli mid-rise wide-leg jeans
Citizens of Humanity Loli mid-rise wide-leg jeans

DIOR Eyewear Lady 95.22 square-frame acetate sunglasses
DIOR Eyewear Lady 95.22 square-frame acetate sunglasses

Bottega Veneta Small Andiamo
Bottega Veneta Small Andiamo

Mango Pointed-toe heeled shoes
Mango Pointed-toe heeled shoes

4. Yasmin Devonport

A post shared by Y A S M I N (@yasmindevonport_)

A photo posted by on

If quiet luxury is more your aesthetic, this burgundy and white combo on Yasmin Devonport is chic, chic, chic. Mirror the gold details from the cardigan throughout your accessories for an elegant feel.

The Frankie Shop Gaia double-breasted wool-blend coat
The Frankie Shop Gaia double-breasted wool-blend coat

Urban Revivo V-neck Knitted Cardigan
Urban Revivo V-neck Knitted Cardigan

Zara Flowing Straight Leg Trousers
Zara Flowing Straight Leg Trousers

Missoma Small Tidal Hoop Earrings
Missoma Small Tidal Hoop Earrings

Saint Laurent Mini LE 5 A
Saint Laurent Mini LE 5 A

Amina Muaddi Anok patent-leather pumps
Amina Muaddi Anok patent-leather pumps

5. Christina Elezaj

A post shared by Christina Elezaj (@christinaelezaj)

A photo posted by on

Lastly, if you're looking for a party approved take on the burgundy trend look to Christina Elezaj. Her burgundy mini dress and lace tights makes the perfect festive event or Christmas party outfit while her silver bag adds just a touch of seasonal sparkle.

jigsaw Wool Maxi City Coat
jigsaw Wool Maxi City Coat

Claudie Pierlot Wrap Dress with Lapel Collar
Claudie Pierlot Wrap Dress with Lapel Collar

Reformation Swedish Stockings Rosa Lace Tights
Reformation Swedish Stockings Rosa Lace Tights

Mango Oval sunglasses
Mango Oval sunglasses

Fendi Baguette metallic shoulder bag
Fendi Baguette metallic shoulder bag

River Island Red Wide Fit Sling Back Buckle Court Shoes
River Island Red Wide Fit Sling Back Buckle Court Shoes

