It was only a few months ago that Marie Claire's Contributing Fashion Editor Penny Goldstone predicted that burgundy was the only colour we’d be wearing this winter. Now, it seems the time (and the weather) has finally arrived and she of course got it right because chic burgundy outfits are filling up my feed thick and fast.

Offering an elevated take on traditional festive red tones, it’s no surprise burgundy is fast becoming the sartorial shade of the season: it’s rich, it’s comforting and it’s incredibly easy to wear. Don’t believe me? I’ve pulled together some of my favourite burgundy outfit inspo from the most stylish influencers and content creators as proof. Plus, I’ve scouted out the pieces they’re actually wearing, from outerwear to accessories, alongside a few alternatives for their now sadly out of stock items so you can channel the cranberry hue in your own wardrobe.

Now all you need is a coordinating glass of red wine while you sit and wait for your deliveries to arrive…

1. Nina Sandbech

Nina Sandbech is a pro when it comes to pulling together colourful yet still wearable looks. This tonal outfit is proof as she expertly plays with texture and shape to add definition to the top-to-toe burgundy look.

2. Flora

The great thing about burgundy is that it pairs incredibly well with so many of this seasons other trending hues. Here Flora contrasting burgundy pieces against equally rich chocolate brown tones for an intersting contrast.

3. Hannah Strafford-Taylor

If you're looking for a more subtle way to wear the trend, I love this look on Hannah Strafford-Taylor. By pairing her burgundy leather jacket and accessories with simple black jeans, she creates an easy to wear look that still feels modern.

4. Yasmin Devonport

If quiet luxury is more your aesthetic, this burgundy and white combo on Yasmin Devonport is chic, chic, chic. Mirror the gold details from the cardigan throughout your accessories for an elegant feel.

5. Christina Elezaj

Lastly, if you're looking for a party approved take on the burgundy trend look to Christina Elezaj. Her burgundy mini dress and lace tights makes the perfect festive event or Christmas party outfit while her silver bag adds just a touch of seasonal sparkle.