The story behind Jennifer Aniston’s incredible SAG dress

The SAG Awards on Sunday were all about Jennifer Anison and Brad Pitt being photographed for the first time since their split in 2005. However, for me it was all about the actress’ dress.

It’s quite frankly the first dress I’ve been excited about this awards season, and that’s saying something. Jen, who often plays it safe in black (not that there’s anything wrong with that), really stepped out of her comfort zone with this sleek dress.

The white satin bias cut gown was actually designed by John Galliano when he was at Christian Dior, for the spring/summer 1999, and the actress is said to have purchased it from a vintage designer shop in LA.

The dress was beautifully simple and elegant, with a bow tying things off nicely at the waist, and I love the fact that she chose to wear vintage instead of one of the no doubt many new dresses she had on offer. Who doesn’t love a celeb who practices circular fashion?

Jen also shared a pic of how she made sure she kept the frock wrinkle free, and I’ve got to love the commitment. Could I love her any more?