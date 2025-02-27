The most viral fashion moments from Autumn/Winter 2025

Fashion month has become a spectacle of entertainment. No longer reserved for editors and buyers, social media has democratised a once hyper-exclusive industry. Here's what we have been seeing all over our feeds from the big four fashion weeks across the globe.

Fendi's family affair

(Image credit: Fendi)

For Autumn/Winter 25, the house of Fendi celebrated its centenary. Originally a fur and leather boutique in Rome, the show's set replicated the doors of the original atelier and were opened by Silvia Fendi's six-year-old grandchildren, Tazio and Dardo to start the show. in 1966, at Karl Lagerfeld's first show for the Italian label, he asked Silvia (also aged six) to walk the runway in an equestrian outfit. This was an homage to the house's rich history and enduring family business.

Sean Paul shuts down Fendi's after party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why wouldn't Sean Paul perform at Fendi's 100th anniversary show after party? In one of the most unexpected pairings of fashion month, the Noughties singer took to the stage to perform some of his classic hits accompanied by Fendi monogram-clad back-up dancers. Naturally, the internet couldn't get enough.

Tracee Ellis Ross walks for Marni

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross made a surprise appearance in Marni's runway show, appearing in a shocking yellow silk gown with graphic details. Writing on Instagram, Ross confessed she hadn't walked a runway since 1991 for Mugler...making this Marni moment all the more major. Backstage she told journalists that her and Francesco Risso (Marni's creative director) are friends, and they were texting when he asked her to walk the show. We're so glad he did.

Diesel's record-breaking graffiti

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The mind of Diesel's (and newly announced Maison Margiela's) creative director Glenn Martens is a wonderful thing. Every season he dreams up a show format so crazy, on paper you wouldn't believe it could be possible. For Autumn/Winter 25, he invited over 7,000 artists from across the globe to contribute to a graffiti installation which would serve as the backdrop for the Diesel show. Over 3.2km of fabric was covered, making it the largest known graffiti installation in the world. Artists were given complete creative freedom to express themselves, and from tomorrow an exclusive capsule collection will be available featuring work by six international graffiti artists who each helped to create the show set.

Doechii at Dsquared2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I don't know about anyone else, but my last night my IG feed was full of nothing but Doechii at the Dsquared2 show. From her hopping out of a giant van and literally running down the runway to kick off the show, to her performing with JT alongside Naomi Campbell and Dsquared2 founders Dean and Dan Caten for the finale, it was really Doechii's night — which is saying a lot considering the cast included Irina Shayk, Tyson Beckford and Brigitte Nielsen. This is a fashion moment that will certainly be hard to beat.

Dilara's tattoo dress

(Image credit: Alamy)

Dilara's shows always cause a stir, but one look in particular stood out from her Autumn/Winter 25 collection presented at LFW. A 'naked' leather corset dress, moulded to the model's body, covered in blood red graphic tattoos. The dress was created in collaboration with London-based leather artisans Whitaker Malem, before being tattooed (yes, really) by Jonah Slater, an East London-based tattoo artist. The painstaking process reportedly took days on end, but it was a memorable runway moment that will last well beyond the season. I'm wondering which A-lister will be bold enough to wear it on the red carpet...

Conner Ives' VIP T-shirt

(Image credit: @connverives)

At the end of Conner Ives’ LFW show, the designer emerged for his bow wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase ‘Protect The Dolls’. A direct response to the rollback on trans rights in Trump’s America, the image of Ives pulling the shirt down to highlight the slogan backstage was widely shared online.

Yesterday, the designer announced that after “the groundswell of support” for the T-shirt, he will be putting them on sale today with all proceeds going to Trans Life Line, a US-based organisation that delivers life-saving services to those who need them most. Writing on Instagram he said: “Resources like this are now more important than ever, given the hostility and oppression the federal government has adapted towards trans people in America. I would not be where I am without the support I have been given by the dolls, so this is the least I could ever do to say thanks.”

Burberry does Saltburn (and The White Lotus)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Creative director Daniel Lee was inspired by the 2023 film 'Saltburn' for Burberry's AW25 collection, and thus cast Richard E Grant (who plays father of the manor James Catton in the film) to walk the runway. The show, which focussed on escaping to the country, also featured Jason Issacs who is currently starring in The White Lotus (and widely known as playing Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter) as well as Lesley Manville — basically a who's who of British acting greats.