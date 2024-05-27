7 Under-the-radar resort wear brands to shop before everyone else

When I first discovered Tressé in Paris, I was making my bi-annual pilgrimage to The Frankie Shop in the Marais and stumbled upon a chic boutique façade near Saint Paul station. What caught my eye was a caramel and lime matching set in checkerboard print and some whimsical ceramic dishes displayed side-by-side. Intrigued, I stepped inside, and immediately fell in love with the sun-drenched hues and easy crochet dresses. It was as if someone had reached into my brain and designed my dream vacation capsule wardrobe. After trying on exactly half the store, the manager explained that the brand, freshly launched just weeks before, was the brainchild of Ketzia and Sivan Chétrite, the children of Sandro founder Evelyne Chétrite. I left with what became my new favourite resort wear pieces and a fun story to tell everyone who asked me where I got my perfect summer ensemble.

Whilst I love a hot bag brand (hello, Alaia rectangle bag) or a London label gone viral for its perfect waistcoat (thank you, Aligne), there’s a certain thrill reserved for discovering a gem before anyone else. Like that indie film you watched that goes on to win the Oscar, or a tiny neighbourhood bistro that is suddenly overwhelmed with queues, here are some under-the-radar resort wear labels I’ve come across - sure to be on everyone’s lips come summer - because they’re just too good not to share. It’ll be our little secret…for now.

1. Tressé

(Image credit: Tresse)

Style runs through the blood of Tressé’s owners Ketzia and Sivan Chétrite, whose mother is none other than Sandro founder Evelyne Chétrite. Armed with fashion retail know-how and a head full of memories from childhood travels, the brother-and-sister duo launched the fashion and homeware label inspired by far-flung destinations. Think: paisley pleated shirt and trousers sets from trips to India or lemony embroidered shirts plucked from the colours of the Italian coast.

2. The 87

(Image credit: The 87)

“I’m the least likely person there is to start a beachwear brand, but I thought there weren’t enough options if you didn’t want to wear florals or neon to the beach, so I created The 87 as an alternative” says The 87 founder Zoe Zimmer. Zimmer is a former graphic artist, as made evident by the bold, art-deco patterns printed on her sarong sets. Heavily inspired by vintage posters with a dash of exoticism, one could just as easily see Cher wrapped in one of The 87’s skirts, posing in a black-and-white photo, or Hailey Bieber wearing the Dina full set, getting papped on a mega yacht.

3. Yaitte

After cutting her teeth at global brands including Viktor & Rolf, Matthew Williamson and Zara, womenswear designer Danielle Jade sought to create her own sustainable label by launching Yaitte (pronounced “ya-tay”, a twist on the Spanish word for yachts). The brand, best known for its beautifully tailored striped shirts, is rooted in the idea of travel and ethical production and is slowly expanding its collections to include everyday city staples. We’re particularly enamoured with the new Bespoke Wave Fil Coupé Shirt, the squiggly lines a playful take on traditional nautical stripes.

(Image credit: Yaitte)

4. Klayd x Hannah Lewis

(Image credit: Klayd)

Founded by Indonesian entrepreneur Paula Anselmi, Klayd is the latest bodywear label to find favour with the style set thanks to its fashion-forward sportwear pieces and earthy hues. The brand now debuts its first collaboration with fashion director and stylist Hannah Lewis with a capsule of easy cotton cardis and sculpting dresses, perfect for boarding planes and lounging at Balinese beach clubs.

5. Leslie Amon

(Image credit: Leslie Amon)

Drawing from her Swiss and Egyptian origins, Leslie Amon launched her slinky swimwear collection in 2017 and soon expanded into high shine pieces for the shore. Her latest summer 2024 collection might be her best yet, with her signature shell and starfish details adorning ethereal crochet dresses and midi tunics alike. Mark our words, you’ll be seeing her sparkly bodysuits all over luxe lido decks this summer.

6. Piece Of White

(Image credit: Piece of White)

What began with a perfectly tailored white linen shirt soon became entire collections of dreamy linen designs thanks to the Zeynep Tansug’s keen eye for creating pieces women want to spend their entire summers wearing. The Turkish designer uses only 100 percent silk or cotton poplin for her billowing dresses and perfect tube top-and-shorts sets made for roaming around the Greek islands—or wherever else the weather report reads “balmy.”

7. By Malina

(Image credit: By Malina)

We found the perfect floaty dress to wile away the long summer days and it’s by Malina, a Swedish brand beloved by fashion darlings in Scandinavia and now you can fall in love with it too. Founder and designer Malin Ek Andrén’s latest collection evokes the stark whites contrasted against blues and orange hues of the Mediterranean coast. Coral prints are sprinkled onto silk caftans, while flouncy, ruffle-hemmed halter dresses are doused in azure. We challenge you to not find something you fancy in this collection.