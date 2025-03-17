The White Lotus cast has revealed the scariest part of filming season three

The White Lotus season three is officially underway, with the third instalment of the HBO show, set in Koh Samui, Thailand, at its halfway point. And from the trending filming locations and White Lotus inspired travel trends to the viral fan theories, season three has been making non-stop headlines.

It is the A-list cast that has been getting the world talking the most, with season three featuring major names from Lalisa Manoban and Michelle Monaghan to Carrie Coon and Natasha Rothwell. And with the filming process taking seven months on location, the cast has opened up about their experience.

Among them was actress Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Chelsea in the show's third season - describing her time in Thailand as "amazing and hard."

"There was a lot of homesickness and there was a lot of loss of self because you don’t have your anchor points," Aimee Lou Wood has previously explained in an interview with Marie Claire UK. "But the connections I made were so deep and so special.

"I mean, we were all staying in the hotels we were filming at," she continued, adding that there was "no separation between set and home."

"We were so close because we had to be," she added. "We had to kind of create home within each other."

The 31-year-old recently opened up about the scariest element of filming The White Lotus, explaining to The Sun that poolside scenes were the most nerve-wracking, even more so than filming intimate scenes.

"I was more worried about just being around the pool because I feel like that's when you're thinking more about how you look," she recalled.

"Whereas...in an intimate scenes, it's about the intimacy. But then you just, kind of, have to forget that. You just have to let it go. But [the poolside scenes were] way scarier to me actually."

The White Lotus season three is available to watch on Sky and streaming service NOW.