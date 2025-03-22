There's an IRL couple in The White Lotus season three cast, and the news is going viral

The White Lotus season three is officially underway. And from the trending filming locations in Koh Samui, Thailand, to the viral fan theories, the HBO show's third instalment has been making non-stop headlines.

It is the A-list cast that has been getting the world talking the most, with season three featuring major names from Aimee Lou Wood and Michelle Monaghan to Carrie Coon and Natasha Rothwell.

This is particularly true of their love lives, with news of Sam Nivola's surprisingly famous girlfriend and Patrick Schwarzenegger's past relationship with Miley Cyrus going viral.

It was an IRL White Lotus couple that made headlines this week however, as viewers spotted that two of the cast members from season three are actually in a relationship.

The couple in question? Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell, who have been together for 18 years.

Bibb famously stars in the series as Kate Bohr, and Rockwell joined the cast from episode five as Rick's colleague Frank.

And while Rockwell's White Lotus cameo has been praised online, with his episode five monologue going viral, Bibb has explained that it very almost didn't happen.

"He was a last minute," she recalled to CNN. "That came in last minute, like maybe two weeks before they were going to film it.”

She continued: "I said to them when they offered it to him, I was like, ‘If he doesn’t do it, don’t get mad at me. And Mike’s like, 'I’m not going to get mad at you.'"

Thankfully, Rockwell accepted the offer, with Bibb calling his famous monologue scene, "the best thing [she's] ever seen on television".

"I felt like it was what Mike was really trying to talk about for the show,” she continued. "I feel like if [Kate, Laurie and Jaclyn] just came in and did what Frank did and [had] been like, ‘Hey, this is what’s happening in my life. I’m having problems with my marriage, I’m drinking too much, I’m doing this,' whatever, they wouldn’t be gossiping about each other because they would immediately put the shield down and be vulnerable."

The White Lotus season three episodes air on Sky and streaming service NOW every Monday.