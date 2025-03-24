White Lotus star Sam Nivola explains Lochlan's motive for the 'f***ed up' scene with Saxon

This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus season 3, episode 6 - Denials

With The White Lotus season 3 finale on the horizon, things on Koh Samui are definitely taking some - ahem, interesting turns. In the latest episode, things are getting twisty in the hotel and beyond; Rick is one step closer to meeting the man he deems responsible for ruining his life, Tim is fantasising about what to do with his stolen gun, and Greg/Gary is skulking around recruiting guests for his sure-to-be-deathly dinner party. Belinda and Pornchai's blossoming relationship is the only sprinkling of sweet relief right now.

But one of the biggest talking points from last night's episode of The White Lotus is the full moon party flashbacks. Last week, Lochlan and Saxon joined Chelsea and Chloe for a night of yacht-based debauchery, and things got very weird when the Ratliff brothers, drunk, high and trying to impress the girls, shared a lingering kiss.

And this week, we learn that things didn't end there. When Saxon wakes up with a hangover from hell he has a vague memory of masturbating in the bed next to Chloe and Lochlan while they were having sex. Disturbing enough. However, as the day goes on, it becomes clear that it was actually Lochlan who was touching him - something that the youngest Ratliff brother also suddenly remembers with disgust during a meditation session.

Previously, producer David Bernad explained that the unnerving sexual dynamic between the Ratliff siblings wasn't just there 'for shock', and when pressed about the inclusion of incest in this season, he told The New York Post: "Mike is brilliant, and I think those big story turns are not just for shock... There’s a specific reason in terms of the narrative storytelling, and the larger thematic idea Mike is trying to get across."

(Image credit: Sky Atlantic)

Sam Nivola - who plays Lochlan - has explained what was going through his character's mind during the controversial sex scene. During an interview with Variety, he said: "I think it comes from a sense of insecurity. [Lochlan] really looks up to both of his siblings, not from the point of view of a physical attraction. It’s more curiosity, and trying to figure out which kind of person he is going to become. He tries to connect with him in whatever way he can."

He added: "I think Lochlan is a people pleaser, who will try to get people to like him by any means necessary. Looking at Saxon while he’s jerking off is not a sexual thing — it’s more that he’s studying him: "Who is this guy? How can I get him to like me? How can I become more like him?" What he learns over the first few episodes is that Saxon is the sex guy. His primary motive in life is to make money and get laid.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"So, the thing on the boat is Lochlan’s tragically misguided attempt at being like, "So, you’re the sex guy. Let’s do something in that realm and try to connect in some way." It’s obviously a big swing and a miss."

In the interview, Sam also explained that kissing Patrick [Schwarzenegger] was 'very weird' because he was 'already like a brother to me.' He added: "It felt sort of fucked up."

The White Lotus season 3 episodes are released every Monday until 7th April 2025, and UK viewers can watch with a Now TV subscription , or via Sky .