Valentine’s Gifts for him: So stylish you’ll probably want them too

Valentine's Day gifts for him. Where do you start? Whether "he" is a boyfriend or husband, men's Valentine's gifts are a tough one to nail so we've compiled present ideas he'll love...

We’ve handily compiled a guide full of products to suit whatever your budget. Whether you’re thinking of a funny gift, a tried-and-tested traditional gift or one that you’d like him to have, there will be one in our gift guide.

With Christmas presents fresh out of the way, Valentine’s pressies always seem like a struggle… (And, heaven forbid if a birthday gift has been needed recently, too.) You’ve used all the present ideas you’d been storing up and now, bam!, Valentine’s Day.

Instead of throwing in the towel, use this as a plus. Think about his Christmas gifts – which went down best? Did he love the outdoorsy man’s man-style gifts, or did he secretly love the metrosexual presents?

Male grooming is big news so perhaps hes been eyeing up some new cleansing essentials? From a set of hair pomade wax for £20, to blow-the-budget wooden shaving kits, we’ve got his grooming needs and wishes covered right here.

But of course with all Valentines gifts, there needs to be personal touch. Whether you know he loves a stylish coffee table book or hes the stationary obsessive with the coolest work space, theres something for everyones and for all budgets.

Our top tip is to see it as an opportunity to treat him. Whether its on a budget or not, that doesn’t matter. Get him something he’s been longing for but never quite got round to buying for himself. Or may be its a little something special that you know he’ll never of had on his radar – until now. Treating him (and in some cases, yourself too) is the theme here, and we know he’ll love whatever you choose.

So whatever his cup of tea, from a super cool pen which costs just £20 to a luxe jacket see all the best Valentine’s Gifts for him.

Christian Louboutin, Spike Sock Men, £965
Christian Louboutin, Spike Sock Men, £965

Acqua Di Parma Barbiere at Selfridges
Acqua Di Parma Barbiere at Selfridges

Spoil him with a trip to the new Acqua Di Parma Barber in Selfridges (Floor 1, next to the main escalators just fyi) where he can choose from a tidy up (£20) to traditional Italian shave (£45). Oh, and a spritz of his (or your) favourite ADP scent on the way out.

Frederic Malle, French Lover, £120
Frederic Malle, French Lover, £120

Byredo, La Selection Valentine, £142
Byredo, La Selection Valentine, £142

Miansai, Signet ring in 14k Gold, £355
Miansai, Signet ring in 14k Gold, £355

Aesop, Violet Leaf Hair Balm £23
Aesop, Violet Leaf Hair Balm £23

Carhartt WIP L/S Crane Shirt, £80
Carhartt WIP L/S Crane Shirt, £80

The Tom Davies Bespoke Experience Voucher, prices start from £495
The Tom Davies Bespoke Experience Voucher, prices start from £495

They say it’s all about experiences right…Invite your loved one on a unique experience to create the ultimate bespoke handmade frames by way of Tom Davies.

Here’s what the experience includes:
- A bespoke clinical eye examination
- A bespoke frame design consultation
- One pair of handmade bespoke acetate frames

To book, email giftvoucher@tdtomdaies.com or via any Tom Davies stores.

Ami, Logo-embroidered cotton-twill shirt, £180
Ami, Logo-embroidered cotton-twill shirt, £180

Alex Orso, Hex Signet Ring, £180
Alex Orso, Hex Signet Ring, £180

Royalties, Hermann cotton-blend socks, £17
Royalties, Hermann cotton-blend socks, £17

Westward Leaning, Olumpus Mons, £250
Westward Leaning, Olumpus Mons, £250

Bulldog, New shower gel, £3 (Introductory Offer)
Bulldog, New shower gel, £3 (Introductory Offer)

We’re seriously into these four new shower gels from Bulldog. Our pick of the bunch would have to be the Vetiver & Black Pepper shower gel.

valentine's day gifts for him
Gucci Guilty Absolute Pour Homme, £54, Debenhams

Crafted by Alessandro Michele and master perfumer Alberto Morillas, this woody perfume is one that'll have heads turning.

Love Bullets, 18ct Gold Plated Signet Ring, £85
Love Bullets, 18ct Gold Plated Signet Ring, £85

Boy smells, Kush candle, £32 available from Osmology
Boy smells, Kush candle, £32 via Osmology

Kent & Curwen, Honeycomb knitted crewneck, £250
Kent & Curwen, Honeycomb knitted crewneck, £250

valentine's day gifts for him
Bottega Veneta Pour Homme Parfum, John Lewis

A Day's March, Overshirt Herringbone, £110
A Day’s March, Overshirt Herringbone, £110

Bose, SoundSport Free wireless headphones, £179.95
Bose, SoundSport Free wireless headphones, £179.95

AllSaints, Oblivion Shirt, £80
AllSaints, Oblivion Shirt, £80

Valentines Gifts for Him
Sunspel, Diamond Zig Zag boxer shorts £35

Valentines Gifts for Him
Byredo, Safran candle, £50 Available from Liberty

Valentines Gifts for Him
Jo Malone Intense, Dark Amber & Ginger Lily, 50 ml, £74

Hammond & Co. by Patrick Grant, Navy Boat Shirt, £40 Available from Debenhams
Hammond & Co. by Patrick Grant, Navy Boat Shirt, £40 Available from Debenhams

BeatsX Wireless earphones, £129.95, Valentines Gifts For Him
BeatsX Wireless earphones, £129.95

Roku Gin, £30
Roku Gin, £30

J by Jasper Conran, Grey Velour Stripe Print Dressing Gown, £60
J by Jasper Conran, Grey Velour Stripe Print Dressing Gown, £60

Laurent Perrier Rose champagne Cuvee Brut 75CL, £48
Laurent Perrier Rose champagne Cuvee Brut 75CL, £48

Valentines Gifts for Him
Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Aqua Celestia, £130

Valentines Gifts for Him
Penhaligon’s Chapter 2 Roaring Radcliff, £178

Norton backpack, £189
Norton backpack, £189

Diesel, Shopping tote, £160
Diesel, Shopping tote, £160

Bolin Webb Graphite Razor and Stand, £75

Acqua Di Parma, Shaving Oil, £40
Acqua Di Parma, Shaving Oil, £40

Mophie, Powerstation Plus 6000 Universal Battery with Lightning Connector, £69.95
Mophie, Powerstation Plus 6000 Universal Battery with Lightning Connector, £69.95

R.M. Williams, Signature RM boots, £700
R.M. Williams, Signature RM boots, £700

MCM, Raymond Two Pocket Backpack in Visetos, £975
MCM, Raymond Two Pocket Backpack in Visetos, £975

Just Wears, Active underwear, £24
Just Wears, Active underwear, £24

Harrys, Truman Set £14
Harrys, Truman Set £14

Geox, Ottaya Sneakers, £110
Geox, Ottaya Sneakers, £110

Remus Uomo, Pure Wool Scarf, £38
Remus Uomo, Pure Wool Scarf, £38

Burlington, Love Stinks socks, £12
Burlington, Love Stinks socks, £12

American Apparel, California Fleece Embroidered Raglan, £32.42
American Apparel, California Fleece Embroidered Raglan, £32.42

Heath, Eye Serum, £14
Heath, Eye Serum, £14

Away, limited edition Aluminium cases in Steel, £425
Away, limited edition Aluminium cases in Steel, £425

Brooks Brothers, Polka-Dot silk tie, £65
Brooks Brothers, Polka-Dot silk tie, £65

Slowear Emporio Vinyl, A Hard Day's Night £240
Slowear Emporio Vinyl, A Hard Day’s Night £240

CDLP, Burgundy
CDLP, Burgundy

John Smedley at Fenwick, Fine Stripe Sea Island Cotton Crew, £150
John Smedley at Fenwick, Fine Stripe Sea Island Cotton Crew, £150

Thomas Clipper, Unite Trio travel edition, £55
Thomas Clipper, Unite Trio travel edition, £55

SERAC, T3 Bomber Jacket £1700
SERAC, T3 Bomber Jacket £1700

Primury, Dyo Meta Pink White, £175
Primury, Dyo Meta Pink White, £175

Martini Riserva Speciale Negroni Gift Pack, £35
Martini Riserva Speciale Negroni Gift Pack, £35

