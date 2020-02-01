Valentine’s Gifts for him: So stylish you’ll probably want them too

Valentine's Day gifts for him. Where do you start? Whether "he" is a boyfriend or husband, men's Valentine's gifts are a tough one to nail so we've compiled present ideas he'll love...
We’ve handily compiled a guide full of products to suit whatever your budget. Whether you’re thinking of a funny gift, a tried-and-tested traditional gift or one that you’d like him to have, there will be one in our gift guide.
With Christmas presents fresh out of the way, Valentine’s pressies always seem like a struggle… (And, heaven forbid if a birthday gift has been needed recently, too.) You’ve used all the present ideas you’d been storing up and now, bam!, Valentine’s Day.
Instead of throwing in the towel, use this as a plus. Think about his Christmas gifts – which went down best? Did he love the outdoorsy man’s man-style gifts, or did he secretly love the metrosexual presents?
Male grooming is big news so perhaps hes been eyeing up some new cleansing essentials? From a set of hair pomade wax for £20, to blow-the-budget wooden shaving kits, we’ve got his grooming needs and wishes covered right here.
But of course with all Valentines gifts, there needs to be personal touch. Whether you know he loves a stylish coffee table book or hes the stationary obsessive with the coolest work space, theres something for everyones and for all budgets.
Our top tip is to see it as an opportunity to treat him. Whether its on a budget or not, that doesn’t matter. Get him something he’s been longing for but never quite got round to buying for himself. Or may be its a little something special that you know he’ll never of had on his radar – until now. Treating him (and in some cases, yourself too) is the theme here, and we know he’ll love whatever you choose.
So whatever his cup of tea, from a super cool pen which costs just £20 to a luxe jacket see all the best Valentine’s Gifts for him.
Christian Louboutin, Spike Sock Men, £965
Acqua Di Parma Barbiere at Selfridges
Spoil him with a trip to the new Acqua Di Parma Barber in Selfridges (Floor 1, next to the main escalators just fyi) where he can choose from a tidy up (£20) to traditional Italian shave (£45). Oh, and a spritz of his (or your) favourite ADP scent on the way out.
Frederic Malle, French Lover, £120
Byredo, La Selection Valentine, £142
Miansai, Signet ring in 14k Gold, £355
Aesop, Violet Leaf Hair Balm £23
Carhartt WIP L/S Crane Shirt, £80
The Tom Davies Bespoke Experience Voucher, prices start from £495
They say it’s all about experiences right…Invite your loved one on a unique experience to create the ultimate bespoke handmade frames by way of Tom Davies.
Here’s what the experience includes:
- A bespoke clinical eye examination
- A bespoke frame design consultation
- One pair of handmade bespoke acetate frames
To book, email giftvoucher@tdtomdaies.com or via any Tom Davies stores.
Ami, Logo-embroidered cotton-twill shirt, £180
Alex Orso, Hex Signet Ring, £180
Royalties, Hermann cotton-blend socks, £17
Westward Leaning, Olumpus Mons, £250
Bulldog, New shower gel, £3 (Introductory Offer)
We’re seriously into these four new shower gels from Bulldog. Our pick of the bunch would have to be the Vetiver & Black Pepper shower gel.
Gucci Guilty Absolute Pour Homme, £54, Debenhams
Crafted by Alessandro Michele and master perfumer Alberto Morillas, this woody perfume is one that'll have heads turning.
Love Bullets, 18ct Gold Plated Signet Ring, £85
