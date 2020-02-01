Valentine’s Gifts for him: So stylish you’ll probably want them too

Valentine's Day gifts for him. Where do you start? Whether "he" is a boyfriend or husband, men's Valentine's gifts are a tough one to nail so we've compiled present ideas he'll love...

Valentine’s gifts for him. Where do you start? Whether “he” is a boyfriend or husband, men’s Valentine’s gifts is a tough one to nail.

We’ve handily compiled a guide full of products to suit whatever your budget. Whether you’re thinking of a funny gift, a tried-and-tested traditional gift or one that you’d like him to have, there will be one in our gift guide.

With Christmas presents fresh out of the way, Valentine’s pressies always seem like a struggle… (And, heaven forbid if a birthday gift has been needed recently, too.) You’ve used all the present ideas you’d been storing up and now, bam!, Valentine’s Day.

Instead of throwing in the towel, use this as a plus. Think about his Christmas gifts – which went down best? Did he love the outdoorsy man’s man-style gifts, or did he secretly love the metrosexual presents?

Male grooming is big news so perhaps hes been eyeing up some new cleansing essentials? From a set of hair pomade wax for £20, to blow-the-budget wooden shaving kits, we’ve got his grooming needs and wishes covered right here.

But of course with all Valentines gifts, there needs to be personal touch. Whether you know he loves a stylish coffee table book or hes the stationary obsessive with the coolest work space, theres something for everyones and for all budgets.

Our top tip is to see it as an opportunity to treat him. Whether its on a budget or not, that doesn’t matter. Get him something he’s been longing for but never quite got round to buying for himself. Or may be its a little something special that you know he’ll never of had on his radar – until now. Treating him (and in some cases, yourself too) is the theme here, and we know he’ll love whatever you choose.

So whatever his cup of tea, from a super cool pen which costs just £20 to a luxe jacket see all the best Valentine’s Gifts for him.