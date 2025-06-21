It's Official, the Extra-Large Man Bag is Here to Stay

When Pedro Pascal slung a structured Bottega Veneta tote over his shoulder, the internet did what it always does: swooned, screenshotted and swiftly tried to source the same one. It’s the Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Messenger Bag, in case you’re still searching. The same ripple effect occurred when Jacob Elordi was spotted with the brand’s hefty holdall. Then came Brad Pitt, casually toting a blue suede Gucci weekend bag—what he keeps inside remains a mystery.

What we can confirm, however, is this: the era of the extra-large man bag has officially arrived. Rich leather totes, roomy holdalls and holiday-ready fabrics like cotton and raffia (if you’re taking notes from Harry Styles) are dominating the menswear accessories landscape. Unsurprisingly, Styles—ever the early adopter—was one of the first to get on board with the XL bag movement.

(Image credit: JW Anderson, Bottega Veneta, Prada)

But this isn’t just a flash-in-the-pan, celebrity-toted trend. The oversized man bag has become a bona fide runway fixture. At JW Anderson’s spring/summer 25 show, leather satchels swung from the hands of models. Bottega Veneta showcased chic carryalls. And Prada put forward suede styles in punchy brights—statement-making, sure, but still entirely practical. The common thread? All followed the same mantra: the bigger, the better.

So, whether it's a gym kit, laptop or just a lone wallet rolling around in metres of leather, the men of the moment are proving that when it comes to arm candy, more is definitely more. Below, our edit of the oversized luxury bags worth investing in—whether you’re a Pedro, a Harry or simply someone with a lot of stuff to carry.

Shop XL bags