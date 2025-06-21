It's Official, the Extra-Large Man Bag is Here to Stay

ASAP Rocky, Brad Pitt and Pedro Pascal have all invested in the accessory

celebrity men wearing extra large bags: Asap Rocky, Brad Pitt, Pedro Pascal
(Image credit: Getty Images, Gucci, Bottega Veneta)
Jump to category:
Lauren Cunningham's avatar
By
published
in Features

When Pedro Pascal slung a structured Bottega Veneta tote over his shoulder, the internet did what it always does: swooned, screenshotted and swiftly tried to source the same one. It’s the Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Messenger Bag, in case you’re still searching. The same ripple effect occurred when Jacob Elordi was spotted with the brand’s hefty holdall. Then came Brad Pitt, casually toting a blue suede Gucci weekend bag—what he keeps inside remains a mystery.

What we can confirm, however, is this: the era of the extra-large man bag has officially arrived. Rich leather totes, roomy holdalls and holiday-ready fabrics like cotton and raffia (if you’re taking notes from Harry Styles) are dominating the menswear accessories landscape. Unsurprisingly, Styles—ever the early adopter—was one of the first to get on board with the XL bag movement.

Menswear extra large bags holdalls runway JW Anderson, Bottega Veneta, Prada

(Image credit: JW Anderson, Bottega Veneta, Prada)

But this isn’t just a flash-in-the-pan, celebrity-toted trend. The oversized man bag has become a bona fide runway fixture. At JW Anderson’s spring/summer 25 show, leather satchels swung from the hands of models. Bottega Veneta showcased chic carryalls. And Prada put forward suede styles in punchy brights—statement-making, sure, but still entirely practical. The common thread? All followed the same mantra: the bigger, the better.

So, whether it's a gym kit, laptop or just a lone wallet rolling around in metres of leather, the men of the moment are proving that when it comes to arm candy, more is definitely more. Below, our edit of the oversized luxury bags worth investing in—whether you’re a Pedro, a Harry or simply someone with a lot of stuff to carry.

Shop XL bags

Loewe , Pebble Full-Grain Leather Tote Bag
Loewe
Pebble Full-Grain Leather Tote Bag

Tempted to try a bolder shade? A deep olive green might just do the trick—complete with a pebble-effect finish for added durability.

Bottega Veneta, Intrecciato Leather Weekend Bag
Bottega Veneta
Intrecciato Leather Weekend Bag

Spotted on Jacob Elordi, this sleek holdall will make any weekend away feel much more luxurious.

Striped Raffia Tote Bag | One Size
Dolce & Gabbana
Striped Raffia Tote Bag | One Size

Heading on holiday? This striped raffia number has room for every book, bottle of SPF—and even a towel, if you’re lucky.

Ninon Logo-Print Tote Bag | One Size
A.P.C.
Ninon Logo-Print Tote Bag

A classic black tote bag with a twist, this A.P.C. find is perfect for logo lovers.

Gucci, Monogrammed Coated Canvas Duffle Bag
Gucci
Monogrammed Coated Canvas Duffle Bag

Brad Pitt's Gucci bag has not yet been released, so consider this the most similar option currently available.

Bottega Veneta, Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Messenger Bag
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Messenger Bag

For a more formal, office-appropriate option, take a cue from Pedro Pascal and opt for this sleek front-flap messenger bag.

Tom Ford, Full-Grain Leather Duffle Bag
Tom Ford
Full-Grain Leather Duffle Bag

Quiet luxury lovers will appreciate the understated elegance of a Tom Ford investment—refined, simple, and effortlessly sleek.

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 