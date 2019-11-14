Grooming Gifts for him, the ultimate guide

The ultimate men’s grooming gift guide

Your guide to the most stylish men's grooming gifts

Let’s face it, finding the perfect gift for the men in your life can prove really rather stressful.

Why is it so hard to decide? Will they want that overpriced pair of socks? Or, I like this aftershave, but will they? Do they actually want aftershave? Cue the mini melt-down.

Why is this so difficult? Can’t we just buy them a lipstick and get it over with?

Well, to avoid that insincere, ever-so awkward, ‘Thanks, I really like it’ moment, here at Marie Claire – and for any occasion – we’ve come to your aid and thankfully, we’ve taken all the hard work out for you.

We’ve put together a few bits so that your male counter-parts are utterly fulfilled this season. Don’t forget to pick yourself a little merry treat up too. Happy shopping! And, your welcome.

 

Floraiku, Grooming Gifts Click or tap to zoom into this image
Floraiku

This new brand blends the love of poetry, Japanese tea ceremonies and fragrance perfectly together. Our favourite? My Love Has The Colour Of The Night, the spiciest juice in the collection packed full of Gaiac oil, Patchouli oil and Vetivery oil and is a real head-turner. We implore you to head to Harrods Salon de Parfum and take 10 minutes to explore the collection and discover this enigmatic brand.

Shop Floraiku when you visit: Harrods Salon de Parfum

Cire Trudon, Men's Grooming Gifts Click or tap to zoom into this image
Cire Trudon

Let's be honest, who doesn't love a candle? And if we're being totally honest, he will probably love you forever when he gets his hands on this divine specimen. What to expect? Notes of pepper, patchouli and leather.

Shop now: Cire Trudon, Byron scented candle, £70

Men's Grooming Gifts Click or tap to zoom into this image
Frederic Malle, Monisieur, £180 for 100ml

Bruno Jovanovic is the nose behind Dries Van Noten fragrance (one of our favorites) from Frederic Malle. With over half of the fragrance being Patchouli, expect juice that bursts with elegance. The mandarin and suede make this extremely sexy.

Buy it now!
Men's Grooming Gifts Click or tap to zoom into this image
Miller Harris, Etui Noir, £95

If you're familiar with the brand you'll be pleased to know this is just a divine as the others. If not, then here's what to expect. Citrus notes of bergamot are made intense with the addition of smoky incense. All this sit on top of a woody and leathery base, that makes it a perfect evening scent.

Buy it now!
Experimental Perfume Club, Grooming Gifts Click or tap to zoom into this image
Experimental Perfume Club

If he’s into his fragrance why not send him for an unforgettable experience to make his own?

A day spent at the Experimental Perfume Club offers a rare glimpse into the world of fragrance; you’ll leave understanding the olfactory world and even your own tastes a little better. You’ll also walk away with your very own personalised fragrance.

How much time you choose to devote to this is up to you, with classes ranging from full days (the Expert Masterclass at £180) to shorter sessions (Le Petit Parfum sessions at £135 and Open-lab at £20), the choice is yours.

The person behind the brand is Emmanulle Moeglin who has over 12 years of experience working in the fragrance industry, so you’re in good hands.

Book a workshop: at Experimental Perfum Club

