Your guide to the most stylish men's grooming gifts
Let’s face it, finding the perfect gift for the men in your life can prove really rather stressful.
Why is it so hard to decide? Will they want that overpriced pair of socks? Or, I like this aftershave, but will they? Do they actually want aftershave? Cue the mini melt-down.
Why is this so difficult? Can’t we just buy them a lipstick and get it over with?
Well, to avoid that insincere, ever-so awkward, ‘Thanks, I really like it’ moment, here at Marie Claire – and for any occasion – we’ve come to your aid and thankfully, we’ve taken all the hard work out for you.
We’ve put together a few bits so that your male counter-parts are utterly fulfilled this season. Don’t forget to pick yourself a little merry treat up too. Happy shopping! And, your welcome.
Susanne Kaufmann
Witch-Hazel and Ribwort are just come of the ingredients that make up this organic cleansing gel which leaves skin hydrated and protected.
Shop now: Susanne Kaufmann, Line M Cleansing Gel for Men, 100ml for £29 Available from Liberty
Floraiku
This new brand blends the love of poetry, Japanese tea ceremonies and fragrance perfectly together. Our favourite? My Love Has The Colour Of The Night, the spiciest juice in the collection packed full of Gaiac oil, Patchouli oil and Vetivery oil and is a real head-turner. We implore you to head to Harrods Salon de Parfum and take 10 minutes to explore the collection and discover this enigmatic brand.
Shop Floraiku when you visit: Harrods Salon de Parfum
Cire Trudon
Let's be honest, who doesn't love a candle? And if we're being totally honest, he will probably love you forever when he gets his hands on this divine specimen. What to expect? Notes of pepper, patchouli and leather.
Shop now: Cire Trudon, Byron scented candle, £70
Buly
For those James Dean moments.
Shop now: Buly 1803 Horn-effect Acetate Folding Comb, £33 Available from Mr Porter
Elemis
A stellar line up for the best of Elemis, all in a super cool wash bag designed by Misha Nonoo.
Shop now: Elemis Luxury Men’s Traveller skincare gift set, £42.50 from John Lewis
Ormonde Jayne
Woody and leathery with hints of creamy magnolia. Seriously seductive and cool.
Shop now: Ormonde Jayne Montabaco eau de parfum, £195 for 50ml, Available from Selfridges
Dr Hauschka
For a skin pick me up.
Shop now: Dr Hauschka, Birch Arnica Energising Body Oil, £21
Frederic Malle, Monisieur, £180 for 100ml
Bruno Jovanovic is the nose behind Dries Van Noten fragrance (one of our favorites) from Frederic Malle. With over half of the fragrance being Patchouli, expect juice that bursts with elegance. The mandarin and suede make this extremely sexy.
Escentric Molecules
The latest addition to the cult fragrance house is made up of a single molecule, Javanol, which smells like silver and grapefruit. Extremely summery.
Shop now: Escentric Molecules, Molecule 4, £79 available from Liberty
Byredo
A perfect way to explore this super cool fragrance house.
Shop now: Byredo La Selection Boisee, £75 Available from Selfridges
Clarins Mens
Add a few drops to your moisturiser for a gradual glow.
Shop now: Clarins Men Tanning Booster, £20 Available from House Of Fraser
Margaret Dabbs
The ultimate set of tools for perfect feet.
Sisley
A crisp and green scent made sensous with the addition of woody notes.
Creed
Crisp blackcurrant and bergamot notes are softened with warm ambergris tones. Uplifting and masculine.
Shop now: Creed Aventus Eau de Parfum, £170 for 50ml, Available from John Lewis
Avene
No razor burn here.
Shop now: Avéne shaving foam £10
Le Labo
The vetiver bursts the moment it hits your skin leaving you smelling great all day.
Shop now: Le Labo Vetiver 46 shower gel, £34, Available from Liberty
Aspinal of London
For the stylish jet-setter.
Molton Brown
This feel good scent reinvigorates the senses.
Shop now: Molton Brown Russian Leather Single Wick Candle, £39 Exclusive to Harrods
Emporio Armani
Spicy tones of peppercorn and cardamom are the stand out here.
Shop now: Emporio Armani, Stronger With You eau de toilette, £49 for 50ml. Available from Selfridges
Acqua Di Parma
This serum packed full of Vitamin C is absorbed quickly and leaves skin hydrated. Plus, it smells like classic ADP, so win-win, really.
Shop now: Acqua di Parma, Collezione Barbiere Revitalising eye serum
L’Artisan Parfumer
A heady and sexy scent.
Shop now: L’Artisan Parfumeur L’Eau D’Ambre Extreme, £86 for 50ml Available from Selfridges
Tom Ford
An intoxicating scent with an impressive sillage.
Shop now: Tom Ford Private blend Out Minerale Eau de parfum, £155 for 50ml, Available from John Lewis.
Votary
Packed full of antioxidants and leaves skin firmer.
Shop now: Votary Insense night Oil, £135 Available from Liberty
Evo
Evo
Achieve a fuller and thicker look with this matte finish paste that has incredible hold.
Azzaro
An oriental fragrance packed with citrus notes. The perfect summer scent.
Shop now: Azzaro Chrome pure eau de toilette, £43 for 50ml. Available from Debenhams
Miller Harris, Etui Noir, £95
If you're familiar with the brand you'll be pleased to know this is just a divine as the others. If not, then here's what to expect. Citrus notes of bergamot are made intense with the addition of smoky incense. All this sit on top of a woody and leathery base, that makes it a perfect evening scent.
Ralph Lauren
Bursts with notes of ginger and citrus.
Shop now: Ralph Lauren Polo Red Extreme, £53 for 75ml Available from House of Fraser
Sisley
Gently buffs away dead cells and impurities. Smells pretty great too.
Shop now: Sisley Buff and wash facial get, £76 Avaialble from Harrods
Hanz De Fuko
For lightweight to medium hold without the greasy feel. Big thumbs up.
Shop now: Hanz De Fuko scheme cream, £16 Available from ASOS
Nugg
A cleansing and purifying mask that doesn’t dry your skin out? Where do we sign up.
Experimental Perfume Club
If he’s into his fragrance why not send him for an unforgettable experience to make his own?
A day spent at the Experimental Perfume Club offers a rare glimpse into the world of fragrance; you’ll leave understanding the olfactory world and even your own tastes a little better. You’ll also walk away with your very own personalised fragrance.
How much time you choose to devote to this is up to you, with classes ranging from full days (the Expert Masterclass at £180) to shorter sessions (Le Petit Parfum sessions at £135 and Open-lab at £20), the choice is yours.
The person behind the brand is Emmanulle Moeglin who has over 12 years of experience working in the fragrance industry, so you’re in good hands.
Book a workshop: at Experimental Perfum Club
