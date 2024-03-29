One thing's for sure: transeasonal outfits are necessary for this weather. From pre-midday showers demanding chic hooded raincoats to evening sunshine that wouldn't be complete without a sleek cardigan, it's no wonder why searches for transeasonal dressing are up by 120%, according to Google.

Although there are quite a few wardrobe basics that make this task easier, a multi-tasking jacket that will see you through the unprecedented weather is a must. Think of a trendy double-denim moment as seen at Cecilie Bahnsen's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show, or maybe an edgy motocross leather jacket paired with a classic little black dress from the likes of Casablanca and Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024.

From the high street to our favourite designers, keep scrolling for our top four outfit formulas to pair with your transeasonal jackets.

1. The Canadian Tuxedo

Cecilie Bahnsen Spring/Summer 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Canadian Tuxedo (AKA denim on denim) has come a long way since its 20th-century debut. From Britney and Justin Timberlake's matching denim looks at the 2001 American Music Awards to Dior's emblematic 2017 double-denim ready-to-wear collection, which featured black leather berets and light blue shades of denim.

Most recently, double denim has been given a more grownup and polished aesthetic appearing in darker shades, as seen at high-street brands like Massimo Dutti and COS. Pair a double denim set with a red accented top or accessories to highlight the fabric and bank in a stylish pop of colour à la Cecilie Bahnsen.

2. Motocross jacket + dress

Casablanca Spring/Summer 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A trusty leather jacket is a classic wardrobe staple for this season and beyond. Why not give it a trendy revamp and opt for a cool-girl-approved moto jacket? This piece works as the perfect layering piece all year round, simply pair with a classic pair of wide-leg jeans or take inspiration from the runways and style with a contrasting dress.

3. Workman's jacket + pleated skirt

Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The classic canvas workman jacket is an unlikely hero piece for Spring. Practical, comfortable, and warm, it can be layered over pretty much anything for some added depth and texture. For a relaxed weekend look, pair with wellies and white boho inspired dress, or opt for a pleated skirt and loafers for a total cool-girl Miu Miu-inspiored look.

4. Blazer + short shorts

Bally Spring/Summer 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A good blazer can transform even the most boring of outfits which is why it has become a year-round pillar of the modern woman's wardrobe. From pinstripe to textured wool, designers continue to reinvent and upgrade this classic each season. For Spring, there is one catwalk look that already has me motivated to buff, moisturise and polish and is this blazer and micro shorts combo from Bally. The clever contrasting of patent leather and super short hemline paired with an unassuming mannish blue shirt and deck shoes has me hooked.