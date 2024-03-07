I can't stop seeing this Zara skirt on my TikTok
Hop on the trend now
From outfit sandwiching to Coastal Cowgirl, there' s no place like TikTok to keep abreast of what's trending with the fashion crowd.
Case in point: the Zara pleated skirt that I can't stop seeing. It's giving Cher from Clueless, and ties in perfectly with this season's micro skirt trend.
I've seen it in countless try-ons and Zara haul videos, a sure sign that it's an item worth investing in. Reminiscent of that Miu Miu skirt Nicole Kidman wore on the Vanity Fair 2022 Hollywood issues, it's all about that preppy feel.
It comes in two neutral colourways, camel and black, and is adorned with a super thin belt. Crucially, it has a low-rise waistline, essential to embracing the Y2K trend.
You can also buy a similar version, but with no belt, available in camel and a grey marl finish. Both retail at just £29.99. As you'll know from reading our Zara shopping hacks, if you can't see your size online, you can sign up to be alerted when it's back in stock. Zara always brings back popular items.
@gaiettacor ♬ Unwritten - Natasha Bedingfield
As for how to style the mini pleated skirt, it's all about leaning into the preppy vibe. Think knitted twin-sets or a roll-neck jumper, and some chunky loafers or this season's major shoe trend: Mary-Janes.
Or you could go against the grain and team yours with an oversized sweatshirt and knee-high boots or trainers.
Either way, it's time to get your hands on this viral Zara skirt before it sells out.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
