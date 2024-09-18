Alaia’s Le Teckel has been trending for months but it’s still the *only* bag to carry this fashion month

There’s been nothing slow or unassuming about the rise of Alaia’s Le Teckel bag. The elongated rectangle style, which first showcased as part of the french fashion-houses SS24 collection, didn’t sneak onto the arms of all the most stylish people over time. Rather, the sleek sophisticated shoulder bag became an instant icon quickly adorning the arms of everyone from Rihanna to Rosie Huntington-Whitely in the space of just a few weeks.

Yet, while its arrival as the latest it-bag may have been swift, its popularity is proving much more long-lasting as we’ve been spotting it obsessively on the arms of influencers and industry insiders this fashion month. From model and influencer Paloma Elsesser, who carried the classic black colour way while out in New York to Nina Sandbech who’s been consistently styling and re-styling her turquoise Le Teckel, it’s pretty clear this isn’t a bag that’s showing any sign of burning out.

But just why is the Le Teckel so popular right now? While we can only speculate why everyone loves it so much, we have to give creative director Pieter Mulier credit for creating a style that is both simplistic in its style yet unique at the same time. Taking inspiration from the Dachshund dog, the stretched out shape feels both fresh and interesting while also not appearing too novelty (although if novelty is more your style, Alaia's heat shaped Le Ceour is another instant classic). Instead the Le Teckel provides a sophisticated take on the shoulder bag that offers ample style without compromising on practicality. In essence, it’s wins on so many levels not least of all because it's sure to go far in your wardrobe.

As if to prove their love for it too, the celebs are also still just as obsessed with the Le Teckel as they were when it first launched. Rosie Huntington-whitely is still regularly spotted with he white style under her arm while Tracee Ellis Ross’ bright red bag pairs perfectly with her more statement sartorial choices. Even Margot Robbie was papped with the black rectangle bag while at Wimbledon earlier this year, proving the shapely shoulder bag really is a classic in the making.

The good thing for anyone wanting to invest in the rectangle bag is that, while earlier this year it was selling out quicker than it could be added to basket, it seems finally our favourite online retailers have taken notice. Thankfully there are now plenty of styles online to get your hands on even though the bag's popularity is showing no sign of slowing. From classic neutral colour ways to bright colour pop styles, there’s something to suit all tastes. There’s even a studded Le Teckel that I’m sure we’re going to see a lot in the coming party season, so snap it up now and be ready when the invites roll in.

