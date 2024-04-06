From silk dresses to maxi bows, this is how we're styling the coquette aesthetic this season

The past year has been very coquette, indeed. Barbiecore gained huge momentum earlier last year, introducing pretty-in-pink pieces and hyper-feminine silhouettes commonly aligned with the cool-girl-approved coquette aesthetic. However, Spring/Summer 2024 has brought a couple of iterations that have introduced a new wave of coquette, and we're loving it.

Brands like Chanel, Rodarte, Molly Goddard, Bora Aksu, MSGM, Sandy Liang, and Nina Ricci have been adopting what can only be described as a slightly edgier version of coquette. Colour palettes are darker and include hints of black and white with grey, lavender, khaki, and a muted dusty pink.

Think reimagined coquette motifs merged with those commonly used to describe the classic stealth wealth look seen on street style stars like Sofia Richie, Hailey Bieber and Camilla Morrone. So, shall we call it a stealth coquette summer?

Most recently, Kendall Jenner was pictured embracing the trend with a monochromatic silk dress with puffed short sleeves and sleek bows grazing the sides of her shoulders plucked directly from Rodarte's Spring 2024 collection. Captioning it her 'dress of dreams', we couldn't relate more. Personally, I have been styling various outfits in my head, inspired by this dress, ever since I laid eyes on it.

Additionally, Selena Gomez was spotted wearing a custom Oscar de la Renta sleeveless dress with XL bow embellishments adorning the bodice this past weekend. The star paired her look with sheer tights and black glossy heels. So chic.

Over on the street style end, content creators, including Rachelle Rowlings are taking a more casual approach by styling their own versions with glossy, strapless bow-adorned tops paired with classic denim pieces, and we're taking notes.

The beauty of the coquette trend is that you can lean into the trend as much or as little as you feel works with your own personal style. And thankfully, from the High Street to designers, many brands are already releasing their own iterations just in time for summer.

Keep scrolling for my edit of the best coquette-inspired pieces.

Shop our edit

Rodarte Velvet Ribbon Bow Silk Crepe Gown £2,372 at Modesens

Asos Design Stud Earrings With Bow Design Silver Tone £8 at ASOS

The Genus Rosa Satin Dress in Pink £345 at Sleeper

Exclusive X Alexandra Carello - Silk Slim Long Bow £55.55 at Marzoline

Sister Jane Dream Chamomile Jacquard Mini Dress £145 at Sister Jane

Reformation Tagliatelle Denim Midi Dress £228 at Reformation