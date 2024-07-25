‘90s Footwear Is Back in Full Force - Shop My Editor-Approved Closed Toe Heeled Mules

There’s no denying the interest in vintage-inspired styles of late - from semi-transparent dresses of the noughties to slouched power suits lauded in the ‘80s (think Melanie Griffith’s enviable wardrobe in Working Girl). While some trends speak to the playful essence of fashion, the minimalist aesthetic embraces much-loved simplistic trends of fashion’s past. Whilst footwear designers are becoming increasingly avant-garde and risqué (case in point: Alaïa’s fish net ballet flat, Jacquemus’ double heel, or one of Loewe’s many striking styles), the demand for classic footwear is also on the increase, and 2024’s iterations of the ‘90s mule comprises timeless design with an emphasis on quality, owing to the prowess of contemporary designers. Characterised by a tapered silhouette, open back and encased toe, the design features loan it to summer style, while it also boasts formal elements, making it appropriate for office wear.

Unintentionally voguish, slender, bearing a hint of androgyny and reminiscent of French style - I’ve yet to meet a person who doesn’t appreciate the appeal of classic heeled mules. The cyclical nature of trends offers a refreshing take on fashion pieces, and the reintroduction of some of its earnest styles proves its ability to withstand trends.

As a conscious shopper, I’m certainly championing this shoe. If you’re also inspired by this sleek shape, fret not for I’ve compiled an edit of some of this season’s timeless heeled mules — from Prada’s Satin Mules to Reformation’s Wilda mule. There’s something to suit minimalists and lovers of saturated hues, alike.

Shop 90s mules

Topshop Premium Leather Square Toe Mules £51 at Asos I’m a conscious shopper and for this reason, I often turn to independent designers, however, I recently discovered Topshop Audrey mule and I am extremely impressed with the quality and shape.

Satin Mules £820 at Prada Prada’s iteration is swathed in a taught cocoa-hued fabric with an angular heel and discreet monogramming.

Venetian Mesh Mules £301 at Mytheresa We’ve witnessed the popularity of mesh and perforated fabric in footwear. The amalgamation of this slightly transparent element on a tapered toe and pointed heel is well-matched.

Mules Beauty £145 at Musier Paris When it comes to ‘90s style mules they’re often black, so look for subtle design features (like contrast stitching), to set it apart from other styles on the market.

Raffia Kitten-Heel Pointed-Toe Mules £99 at Charles & Keith This raffia mule is the most darling spin on the classic mule which often comes encases in leather. It’s perfectly understated with a nod to summer’s most loved fabrication.

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules £595 at Manolo Blahnik Manolo Blahnik is renowned for backless mules and its Maysale shoe is arguably one of the most coveted mules on the market. It’s amassed many fans, therefore this season, Manolo has introduced a brown hue into the mix.

Saint Laurent’s iteration is considerably formal due to the sharp toe and slender heel. The gold embossing is just the touch you’d expect from a luxury fashion designer.

Portofino 55 Suede Mules £690 at Net-a-porter I best attribute Gianvito Rossi with its highly coveted leopard print sandals, so it's no surprise that its designer fashion equally charming mules.

Bow-Embellished Suede Slippers £690 at Net-a-porter Brunello Cucinell’s mule features an extended opening. The slender shape, fits the mule brief, albeit with a significantly lower heel for optimal comfort and ease of wear.

Satin Slingback Pumps £228 at The Outnet Satin pumps are trending and you could say Toteme was one of its pioneers, having launched this pump last season. The buttery hue and angular shaping lend a directional feel to a classic shoe.