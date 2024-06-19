Although our approach to dressing moves far beyond season-long trends, we are always eager to get a feel for current season offerings, as inspiration to spruce up our existing wardrobe basics or investment pieces

Guilty as charged, it's not always easy to overlook ready-to-wear pieces and shift our attention to accessories, which have had a major shake-up this Spring/Summer 2024. From maximalist designs like 3D florals or chunky jewellery to colour-pop, red accessories and natural fibres, a well-chosen accessory is the 'cherry on top' of your favourite outfit. The appeal lies in different patterns, textures, and design elements that chime with what we've seen on the runways.

Taking inspiration from major design houses like Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Chloé, and plenty more, we have rounded up the key seven Spring/Summer 2024 accessories trends that span jewellery, shoes, and handbags, to make sure all of your new-season needs are met, regardless of your personal style. So maximalists, minimalists, and everyone else, rejoice.

THE SPRING/SUMMER 2024 ACCESSORIES TRENDS

1. 3D Florals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Floral's for spring may not be groundbreaking, but this season, traditional flower patterns have really taken an elevated approach this season thanks to brands like Balmain, Simone Rocha, and Christian Cowan.

Y2K-inspired, 3D flowers can be found on mini dresses, skirts, and tops through structured bodices and dainty minimalist appliqués. They've also made their way to footwear, bags, and jewellery with brands like Magda Butrym, Wolf & Badger, and Cos offering their own take on the trend this season.

2. Paint The Town Red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red, in all of its hues, has been a favourite amongst the fashion set for some time now. From crimson to cherry and maroon, the shade has slowly crept its way into footwear, making it one of the strongest colours this season.

Bottega Veneta's SS24 collection showcased classic woven red mules, while Fendi opted for orange-red pumps. Of course, who can forget Gucci XL pump loafers in the brand's classic burgundy red?

3. The Oversized Bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Overpacker? You're in luck as this season, as it's all about the XL shoulder bag. The versatile style can be carried over the shoulder or scrunched over the forearm as an oversized clutch. However you want to style it, you can't go wrong.

The drama is in the details with this one as Bottega Veneta, Givenchy, and Isabel Marant have proven that no two oversized shoulder bags are the same. Choose from different textures, colourways and materials, and style this bag with simple jeans and a T-shirt for an everyday look, or pair with a dress for an evening out.

4. Chunky Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From collarbone necklaces to metallic hoops and mixed metal wrist cuffs, it's all about substantial, beautifully crafted pieces. With silver tones slowly on the rise, opting for a sleek, mixed-metal accessory is an easy way for those usually loyal to gold to tap into the trend.

Alternatively, as seen on the catwalk at Etro, chunky golden designs are also making their mark, so rest assured, whatever your preference is, you are bound to find an option for you.

5. Wrap-Around Belt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Effortless, chunky, wrap-around belts were seen at Louis Vuitton's SS24 show. Fashion houses such as Jil Sanders and Chloé also presented their own variations, including looped rope belts and double, wrap-around belts paired with dresses and strong tailoring.

For those looking at a thick option, opt for the classic Louis Vuitton belt. However, for those wanting to invest in the look at a simpler scale, many high-street brands like COS have released their own, minimalist iterations, ornamented by golden pendants.

6. Natural Fibres

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Natural fibres are a great neutral base for warm summer days. From raffia to canvas materials and rope, we have witnessed the expansion of what once was commonly used on handbags to other accessories, like shoes.

At Burberry, creative director Daniel Lee introduced a heeled mule simply made of raffia, with touches of the brand's traditional royal blue. For those looking for a more pared-back approach, look no further than Jimmy Choo's classic canvas kitten heel.

Of course, raffia and canvas handbags will always be a summer staple. This season, Stella McCartney elevated the trend with rope detailing, whilst Hermés fused leather and canvas to perfection.

7. Oversized Vintage Aviators

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vintage-style aviators have been reinvented this season, with Burberry, Zimmermann, and Roberto Cavalli all debuting their own iterations of the style at the SS24 shows. Featuring tinted lenses and colourful rims, this sunglasses trend has been worn by Rihanna and Hailey Bieber, who style theirs with sleek denim looks or camel blazers.