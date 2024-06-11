This Y2K-inspired summer shoe trend was low on my wish-list until I saw these 8 pairs

Despite objections and hesitant minds, we are living a Y2K fashion renaissance. From ultra low-waisted baggy jeans to metallics and embellished fabrics, it's only a matter of time before we'll be embracing full velour tracksuits and bedazzled jackets, and to be totally transparent, I'm slowly but surely here for it.

Its seething comeback has been accredited to brands like Acne Studios, Ahluwalia, and Chet Lo, who have dabbed in the nostalgic aesthetic to present their own iterations through 3D spiked knitwear, bright colourways, and asymmetric tiered skirts and dresses. Other luxury brands like Chanel, Cèline, and Versace have been adapting motifs through low-rise denim, metallics, and animal print.

However, there is one simple iteration that has totally outdone them all for us: 3D-printed heels. As seen on brands like Zimmermann, Jimmy Choo, and Miista, this simple yet fun design is the perfect way to level up any occasionwear.

With many options coming with detachable flower appliquès, these heels work as a two-for-one, depending on your mood and occasion. Working as a very simple way to re-wear last year's summer wardrobe pieces with a simple twist, I am already eyeing a couple of pairs.

Luckily, there is truly an option for everyone. From hand-made simple heels made from independent sellers on Etsy, to detachable sleek all-black heels from COS, and, of course, Sleeper's hand-painted kitten heel mules. Proving that florals for spring can be groundbreaking.

Below, I have outlined our top 8 investment pieces that will see you through many seasons.

Shop our top picks

High-Heel Sandals With Floral Detail £49.99 at Zara These stilettos are a beautiful neutral option for those looking to experiment with the trend whilst opting for a simple silhouette. Alternatively, these shoes also coming a bright shade of red.

Poppies Silk Kitten Heel Mules in Mint and Pink £350 at Sleeper Pair this heeled sandal with a white linen dress or a simple pair of 90's straight-leg jeans, you can't go wrong.

Detachable-Flower Kitten-Heel Sandals £155 at COS This pair literally offers two shoes in one. With detachable leather florals that serve as an added pop of detail, wear for any formal occasion or detach for a pared-back look.

Jimmy Choo Zea 95 £2,300 at Jimmy Choo This barely-there sandal has an incredible drop heel with gold metal flower detailing. Perfect for any occasion.

Lourdes Lime Sandals £275 at Miista These sandals are my next footwear investment. Featuring a hand painted floral appliqué with memory foam insoles, these are the heels to wear for hours on end.

Magda Butrym Appliquéd Satin Sandals £875 at Net-A-Porter Any bridals looking for their something blue? These Magda Butrym are really tempting me. Made from lustrous satin and featuring removable appliquéd flowers, these are definitely worth the investment.

Zimmermann Orchid 85 Leather Sandals £650 at Harvey Nichols Featuring ultra-chic cross-over grosgrain straps, these heels are as elegant as they come.