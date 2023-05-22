Simon Miller x Mango's new holiday-ready collection will make you want to book a trip, stat

Add these to your summer wardrobe.

The Mango x Simon Miller collaboration collection
(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)
Zoe Anastasiou
By Zoe Anastasiou
published

From longer days to bluer skies and blossoming trees, we are currently seeing so many indicators of summer's imminent arrival. Though as a fashion editor, for me, the season only feels like an approaching reality once we begin to see summer collections drop in stores and online. 

And today, the season feels closer than ever, thanks to the launch of Mango's collaboration collection with Simon Miller. From bright shades to fun prints, the Los-Angeles based brand epitomises everything I love about summer, and now they've bought their distinct aesthetic to a new audience thanks to a collaboration collection with Spanish high-street retailer, Mango. 

The Mango x Simon Miller collaboration collection

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)

Created to evoke vacation-ready vibes, the collaboration is comprised of block colour and statement shades and was certainly not made for the wallflowers among us. You are guaranteed to stand out in these larger-than-life designs. 

While we've seen a lot of muted hues this year thanks to the rise of 'quiet luxury,' this range act as the antithesis of that, celebrating all things bold and bright. 

The Mango x Simon Miller collaboration collection

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)

If you couldn't tell this range was just made for warm days, the brands have included a sun motif throughout the collection. A printed iteration is seen on both trousers and shirts, while sun-shaped accessories are also a hallmark of the range, seen on earrings and necklaces.

Handbags and shoes have been accounted for too. Created in vibrant shades of green, orange and yellow, the collaboration includes flatform slides, as well as beach ready tote bags in several sizes. 

The Mango x Simon Miller collaboration collection

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)

Of the collection, Creative Director and CEO of Simon Miller Chelsea Hansford said, "I think that we both [Simon Miller and Mango] have a similar vision of community and tenable luxury. We both emphasise on quality and speaking to the luxury customer, whilst we offer a more tenable price point." 

Speaking to the way the brands align, she continued, "We share our style, mood, and product; also the importance of art direction in our communication. I think that’s exciting! Simon Miller brings playfulness in terms of colour and energy, and Mango brings femininity and luxury to the picture, so I think it’s a perfect combination!" 

If Mango's previous collaboration collections are any indication, we're willing to bet this range won't last long. Keep scrolling to shop my favourite pieces from the Simon Miller x Mango collaboration collection below. 

Shop the Simon Miller x Mango collection:

Simon Miller x Mango Multicolored dress with knot neckline
Simon Miller x Mango Multicolored dress with knot neckline

Simon Miller x Mango Mini tote bag with shell
Simon Miller x Mango Mini tote bag with shell

Simon Miller x Mango Printed linen wideleg trousers
Simon Miller x Mango Printed linen wideleg trousers

Simon Miller x Mango Volume frame sunglasses
Simon Miller x Mango Volume frame sunglasses

Simon Miller x Mango Printed dress with knot detail
Simon Miller x Mango Printed dress with knot detail

Simon Miller x Mango Combined maxi earrings
Simon Miller x Mango Combined maxi earrings

Simon Miller x Mango Knit dress with openwork panels
Simon Miller x Mango Knit dress with openwork panels

Simon Miller x Mango Geometric logo mini bag
Simon Miller x Mango Geometric logo mini bag

Simon Miller x Mango Openwork polo style dress
Simon Miller x Mango Openwork polo style dress

Zoe Anastasiou
Zoe Anastasiou
Fashion Editor

Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire. 

Latest