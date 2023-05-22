From longer days to bluer skies and blossoming trees, we are currently seeing so many indicators of summer's imminent arrival. Though as a fashion editor, for me, the season only feels like an approaching reality once we begin to see summer collections drop in stores and online.

And today, the season feels closer than ever, thanks to the launch of Mango's collaboration collection with Simon Miller. From bright shades to fun prints, the Los-Angeles based brand epitomises everything I love about summer, and now they've bought their distinct aesthetic to a new audience thanks to a collaboration collection with Spanish high-street retailer, Mango.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)

Created to evoke vacation-ready vibes, the collaboration is comprised of block colour and statement shades and was certainly not made for the wallflowers among us. You are guaranteed to stand out in these larger-than-life designs.

While we've seen a lot of muted hues this year thanks to the rise of 'quiet luxury,' this range act as the antithesis of that, celebrating all things bold and bright.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)

If you couldn't tell this range was just made for warm days, the brands have included a sun motif throughout the collection. A printed iteration is seen on both trousers and shirts, while sun-shaped accessories are also a hallmark of the range, seen on earrings and necklaces.

Handbags and shoes have been accounted for too. Created in vibrant shades of green, orange and yellow, the collaboration includes flatform slides, as well as beach ready tote bags in several sizes.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)

Of the collection, Creative Director and CEO of Simon Miller Chelsea Hansford said, "I think that we both [Simon Miller and Mango] have a similar vision of community and tenable luxury. We both emphasise on quality and speaking to the luxury customer, whilst we offer a more tenable price point."

Speaking to the way the brands align, she continued, "We share our style, mood, and product; also the importance of art direction in our communication. I think that’s exciting! Simon Miller brings playfulness in terms of colour and energy, and Mango brings femininity and luxury to the picture, so I think it’s a perfect combination!"

If Mango's previous collaboration collections are any indication, we're willing to bet this range won't last long. Keep scrolling to shop my favourite pieces from the Simon Miller x Mango collaboration collection below.