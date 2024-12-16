Make haste, the Rococo Renaissance is upon us- here are our top 14 pieces to get the look

Known as a period of frivolity and excess, the 17th-century Rococo period in France has been a direct source of inspiration across the fashion industry for centuries.

From Vivienne Westwood's 'Vive la Cocotte' collection in 1995, seemingly showcasing ball gowns in popular Rococo silhouettes and using new technology to print historical images on her designs, to John Galliano, who has famously referenced Rococo motifs throughout his career, with honorary mentions going to his notorious Autumn/Winter 2007 collection for Dior.

Crossing over fashion and art, the Rococo aesthetic exemplifies a playful aesthetic that embraces maximalism. Contrary to the popular minimalistic era that followed in the 18th century, known as the Regency Era. AKA, the source of inspiration behind TikTok's beloved 'Regencycore' aesthetic that avid Bridgerton fans follow. When it comes to Rococo, think Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette, with billowing silhouettes, voluminous tops, and plenty of pastel shades.

Sounds challenging to get into? Trust me, as a seasoned fashion writer, I can assure you it's not.

What is Rococo style?

Placed simply, the Rococo style is synonymous with an opulent aesthetic that adopted all things lavish and extravagant. Worn by influential figures at the time, like Madame de Pompadour, the look has since seen some changes.

Keeping the maximalist core values, the modern-day Rococo style may have ditched the panniers and hoop skirts but continues to embody many of its original motifs. Keeping the colour palette strong with pastel hues and golden accents, recent-day Rococo-inspired pieces have also introduced some darker shades, like black and burgundy.

Silhouettes continue to be voluminous around the sleeves and bodice, with romantic textures like florals, lace, and frills used as accents.

How to style Rococo fashion?

As seen this season, brands like Chanel, Loewe, and Molly Goddard are incorporating several of these motifs through ample silhouettes, pastel colours, and plenty of embellished pieces.

And with 2025 seethingly approaching, Pinterest has recently announced its 2025 predictions of what is meant to be the upcoming year's biggest trends. With Autumn/Winter 2024 propelling a Rococo renaissance, the visual search engine has marked searches for 'Rococo outfits' soaring +5,465% in its latest report. Inspired by opulent clothing, there are plenty of ways to make these Rococo-inspired pieces wearable for every day if you, like me, are starting to look forward to 2025's biggest trends.

Maximalist magpies rejoice: with Rococo, the world is truly your oyster. Go for a complete monochrome ensemble with pastel hues that incorporate different textures and prints. The bolder, the better.

As for the adverse, opt for a neutral-toned piece like a puffed-sleeve black dress or a Rococo-inspired piece blended with a staple wardrobe piece, like denim. The choice is all yours.

Below, I have cherry-picked the best pieces if you're looking to invest or want some modern Marie Antoinette-esque styling inspiration.

Shop Rococo-inspired pieces

Anna + Nina X Liberty Gold-Plated Twist a Classic Hoop Earrings £175 at Liberty

Ganni Peplum Tie String Blouse £245 at Ganni

Aligne Ivy Puff Sleeve Satin Midi Dress £175 at Aligne

Loveness Lee Mara White Sapphire Ring £195 at Loveness Lee