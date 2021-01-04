Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Let’s be honest, escapism is the only way we’re going to survive this dreary Tier 4 January, and luckily, Netflix’s Bridgerton is the perfect solution. Bridgerton dresses in particular, in all their Regency glory, are the ideal antidote to sweats fatigue (it’s a thing).

Whether they are historically relevant or not is besides the point, you can’t help but smile when you see all those bright colours, sequins, feathers and flowers. And don’t even get me started on the hairdos which defy the laws of gravity.

We do know that bright colours were in vogue at the time, with yellow, green, pink and purple being the hues of choice amongst the ladies of high society.

In fact, ScreenRant recently pointed out that the fact Penelope Featherington wears yellow all the time is actually a nod to her secret double identity, as the colour is associate with deceit and jealousy. And we all know Pen is mistreated by her family and ridiculed by everyone else.

Either way, while we may not be dressing up anytime soon or indeed going to a ball, there’s no harm in doing some virtual window shopping.

Believe or not, many designers such as Alexa Chung, Valentino and Erdem are taking their style cue from a Jane Austen-esque heroine this season, serving up whimsical high-waisted tulle designs that demand to make their societal debut.

Of course, it is a fine line between vintage-inspired and looking like you’ve walked off a stage production of Pride and Prejudice, so I’ve rounded up some designs that have just the right dose of modernism.

The key is in the styling, make sure you don’t overdo it by teaming a Regency-style dress with a fussy updo and heels. Wearing yours with box fresh sneakers or chunky boots will give your look a fresh twist and be much more unexpected.