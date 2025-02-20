Rihanna’s been wearing this trending boot style on repeat so you know it’s got to be good

It’s always a good day when I get a Rihanna outfit update. A true fashion chameleon, her style defies categorisation, and it’s for that reason it’s always exciting to see what she’ll have stepped out in that day.

In recent weeks we’ve been well and truly spoilt when it comes to RiRi outfit inspiration, as she’s been papped multiple times supporting partner A$AP Rocky as he underwent trial for firearm assault (a charge he’s now been found not-guilty of). What I’ve had my eye on however, is Rihanna’s in court looks, as she’s been serving everything from power dressing realness in oversized suiting to maxi dresses that wouldn’t be out of place at a spring wedding.

While her outfits may have changed however, there’s one accessory Rihanna’s been wearing on repeat and it’s this trending piece I want to draw your attention to. Tapping into one of this season's biggest boot trends, animal print, her Amina Muaddi boots have been a staple no matter her chosen aesthetic, proving snake print boots may just be the most versatile style to have in your wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just yesterday, Rihanna was seen arriving at court once again, styling the chic footwear alongside a pinstripe grey blazer and shirt and contrasting khaki trousers. The muted look leaned into the palette of the boots and came together to provide a chic take on tailoring.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In contrast, on Valentine’s day, Rihanna proved just how versatile her style (and in consequence a great pair of snake print boots) can be, as she styled the knee high boots with a Balenciaga green plisse maxi dress. The result felt like a maximalist twist on the boho trend proving nobody puts their own stamp on a look like Rihanna.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And, she wasn’t done there. Earlier this month Rihanna rocked her snake print boots with not one but two leather trench coats. While one style was worn belted, allowing the boots to have their moment, she also re-worked the look with a double denim co-ord for a more relaxed feel too.

While I’m not sure you need any more proof that snake print boots will work hard in your wardrobe, I’d hazard a guess that this isn’t the last time we’re going to see Rihanna wearing them. So, if you want to get ahead of her next look, I’d highly suggest adding a pair to your own wardrobe. Alongside Rihanna’s Amina Muaddi boots, I’ve also found some incredible styles both online and on the high street. Just don’t be surprised if once you buy them, you find yourself never wanting to take them off.

Shop the best snake print boots

Amina Muaddi Barbara 105 leather knee-high boots £1390 at MyTheresa Snap up Rihanna's actual boots.

Topshop Tiggy Premium Leather Tube Boot in Snake Print £60 (Was £120) at ASOS Topshop's calf length style offer a more wearable take.

4th & Reckless Snakeskin Print Low Heel Boot £58 at 4th & Reckless The low heel will makes these a comfortable choice.

New Look Off White Snakeskin Knee High Boots £18 (Was £59.99) at New Look For an affordable option, it doesn't get much better than these.

Paris Texas Stiletto snake-effect leather knee boots £715 at NET-A-PORTER Pair these with an LBD to really show them off.

Aeyde 40mm Sofie ankle boots £435 at Farfetch These will look great worn under straight fit jeans.

Khaite Ona 55 Snakeskin-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots £1490 at Selfridges The wide heel gives these an elevated feel.