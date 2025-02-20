Rihanna’s been wearing this trending boot style on repeat so you know it’s got to be good
We love an outfit repeater
It’s always a good day when I get a Rihanna outfit update. A true fashion chameleon, her style defies categorisation, and it’s for that reason it’s always exciting to see what she’ll have stepped out in that day.
In recent weeks we’ve been well and truly spoilt when it comes to RiRi outfit inspiration, as she’s been papped multiple times supporting partner A$AP Rocky as he underwent trial for firearm assault (a charge he’s now been found not-guilty of). What I’ve had my eye on however, is Rihanna’s in court looks, as she’s been serving everything from power dressing realness in oversized suiting to maxi dresses that wouldn’t be out of place at a spring wedding.
While her outfits may have changed however, there’s one accessory Rihanna’s been wearing on repeat and it’s this trending piece I want to draw your attention to. Tapping into one of this season's biggest boot trends, animal print, her Amina Muaddi boots have been a staple no matter her chosen aesthetic, proving snake print boots may just be the most versatile style to have in your wardrobe.
Just yesterday, Rihanna was seen arriving at court once again, styling the chic footwear alongside a pinstripe grey blazer and shirt and contrasting khaki trousers. The muted look leaned into the palette of the boots and came together to provide a chic take on tailoring.
In contrast, on Valentine’s day, Rihanna proved just how versatile her style (and in consequence a great pair of snake print boots) can be, as she styled the knee high boots with a Balenciaga green plisse maxi dress. The result felt like a maximalist twist on the boho trend proving nobody puts their own stamp on a look like Rihanna.
And, she wasn’t done there. Earlier this month Rihanna rocked her snake print boots with not one but two leather trench coats. While one style was worn belted, allowing the boots to have their moment, she also re-worked the look with a double denim co-ord for a more relaxed feel too.
While I’m not sure you need any more proof that snake print boots will work hard in your wardrobe, I’d hazard a guess that this isn’t the last time we’re going to see Rihanna wearing them. So, if you want to get ahead of her next look, I’d highly suggest adding a pair to your own wardrobe. Alongside Rihanna’s Amina Muaddi boots, I’ve also found some incredible styles both online and on the high street. Just don’t be surprised if once you buy them, you find yourself never wanting to take them off.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shop the best snake print boots
Topshop's calf length style offer a more wearable take.
For an affordable option, it doesn't get much better than these.
Pair these with an LBD to really show them off.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
Anna Jewsbury's style alchemy: how the British designer turned her lifestyle brand into a global success
The rise of Completed Works
By Victoria Moss
-
These top hair experts just revealed their 9 favourite hair colours for over-50s—they are the epitome of chic
Think rich coppers, creamy blondes and mocha mousse
By Rebecca Fearn
-
You don't need a gym to get strong: 6 advanced resistance band core workouts experts recommend
Up the ante on your home core workouts today.
By Anna Bartter