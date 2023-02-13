Princess Eugenie was just spotted in a high-street dress and it's still in stock

Here at Marie Claire, we like to keep up to date with the latest royal fashion looks. From Queen Letizia (opens in new tab) all pink outfit to the Princes of Wales, Kate Middleton's camel coat (opens in new tab) we are experts at tracking down exactly which items royal women are wearing.

And while it is not uncommon for a royal to wear products from luxury designer brands, they often surprisingly also shop on the high street. Case in point? Princess Eugenie was just spotted in a dress from UK-based label, Whistles (opens in new tab).

Princess Eugenie (opens in new tab) has been in Mexico over the last few days, in order to attend an art fair called Zona Maco in Mexico City. Whilst at the fair, the Princess was photographed in a polka-dot midi dress which featured short sleeves and a shirred bodice.

The item is a part of Whistles' most recent collection, and amazingly, is still in stock. Retailing for just £149, this is certainly an affordable item by royal standards. The midi dress is a part of Whistles' responsible range (opens in new tab) and is made from EcoVero viscose which generates lower emissions and has less water impact than generic viscose.

To finish the look, Princess Eugenie paired the dress alongside a woven mini basket bag by an artisanal label called Muuñ. The basket bag was hand woven in Northern Ghana and features wide canvas straps, as well as a drawstring pouch.

Interesting in emulating Princess Eugenie's look? Keep scrolling to shop the exact items Princess Eugenie was spotted in below.

Shop Princess Eugenie's exact look from Mexico's Zona Maco Art Fair: