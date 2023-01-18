Kate Middleton just proved a camel coat is the perfect addition to any winter outfit

Another day, another chic outfit by the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. This morning, the Princess visited Foxcubs Nursery in Luton to join children as they were doing crafts.

For the occasion, the royal donned a very weather-appropriate orange roll neck and matching knitted skirt, completing her look with suede boots. Though the outfit's pièce de résistance was undoubtedly the double-breasted camel coat (opens in new tab)that Princess Kate chose to wear on top.

(Image credit: Getty)

Made from cashmere and featuring a long, double-breasted silhouette, the coat has all the makings of an expensive, designer purchase, though interestingly enough, Middleton's outerwear was actually from the high street. Created by Spanish retailer Massimo Dutti, the coat was made as a part of the brand's limited edition collection.

This isn't the first time Middleton has worn the staple. In fact, it seems to have been a part of her rotation for quite some time, as Kate was also spotted in the coat back in January of 2020.

(Image credit: Getty)

Of course, given the fact that Middleton has owned the coat for over two years, it should come as very little surprise to learn that the item is now sold out. However, that doesn't mean you can't shop similar looks to still emulate the royal's style (opens in new tab).

There are chic, expensive-looking camel coats (opens in new tab) available all over the high street from Massimo Dutti, to Arket, & Other Stories and more. Luckily, we have done the hard yards for you and managed to round up the best iterations available right now.

Keep scrolling to shop camel coats and recreate the Princess Of Wales' look now.

Shop the best, high street camel coat: