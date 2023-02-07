Queen Letizia proves even royals aren't immune to the Barbiecore trend

All pink everything. Last year, we saw celebrities and street stylers (opens in new tab) in equal measure embrace this ethos. From Valentino's bold pink runway to just about every red carpet imaginable, Barbiecore (opens in new tab) was undeniably the trend of 2022.

And now, it seems that the trend has even infiltrated the royal aesthetic (albeit in a far more subtle way). Yesterday, Princess Letizia arrived in Angola for a royal trip, dressed head to toe in pastel pink hues. The royal paired a pastel pink top with a pair of matching culotte trousers and styled the look alongside a crossbody bag and pointed-toe heels in exactly the same shade.

(Image credit: Getty)

Queen Letizia's top and skirt were from Hugo Boss, while her bag was by Carolina Herrera.

If you have been interested in trying the Barbiecore trend but feel like that vibrant shade of fuschia is a little too out there for you, then Queen Letizia's take on the trend might be right up your street. The royal's look offers a nod to the trend in a more subtle, achievable and, most importantly, wearable way.

Of course, if you'd like to go all out in Valentino pink, à la Anne Hathaway (opens in new tab), Lizzo or Zendaya, then by all means do so, but if you're looking for a slightly more attainable way to emulate the look then this is for you.

Wearing head-to-toe tonal pastel pink, is far less statement-making than opting for hot pink, and therefore the look can take you to far more varied locations. Queen Letizia's look would feel right at home at the office, out for dinner or even drinks.

Keep scrolling to shop pale pink items and emulate Queen Letizia's take on Barbiecore.

Shop Pale Pink Items: