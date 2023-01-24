Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank with August Philip Hawke Brooksbank attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert / Getty)
There's happy news for the Royal Family!

Princess Eugenie has just announced on Instagram that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child together.

The royal posted the most precious photo of her son August, soon-to-be 2, hugging her and kissing her belly, with both mum and little boy wearing sweet beanies to ward off the winter chill. They seem to be posing whilst out on a country walk.

Eugenie captioned the photo: "We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," adding that it was captured "by Jack."

Royal fans quickly took to the comments to congratulate the expecting parents. One person wrote: "What wonderful news!! And as for this pic…. It’s everything"

Another person said: "Congratulations to Princess Eugenie, Jack and August!!"

Eugenie and Jack were married in October 2018, just months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials. Both couples tied the knot in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The couple's son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on 9 February, 2021. He delighted fans last summer when he made an appearance during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

August was one of Her late Majesty's 12 great-grandchildren, with his little sibling becoming the 13th child in that generation, which Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also a part of.

In case you're a little confused as to the Royal Family tree, Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York (AKA Fergie), and the younger sister of Princess Beatrice of York, who is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and mum to one-year-old daughter Sienna.

