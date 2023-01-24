Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child
Congratulations!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
There's happy news for the Royal Family!
Princess Eugenie has just announced on Instagram that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child together.
The royal posted the most precious photo of her son August, soon-to-be 2, hugging her and kissing her belly, with both mum and little boy wearing sweet beanies to ward off the winter chill. They seem to be posing whilst out on a country walk.
Eugenie captioned the photo: "We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," adding that it was captured "by Jack."
Royal fans quickly took to the comments to congratulate the expecting parents. One person wrote: "What wonderful news!! And as for this pic…. It’s everything"
Another person said: "Congratulations to Princess Eugenie, Jack and August!!"
Eugenie and Jack were married in October 2018, just months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials. Both couples tied the knot in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The couple's son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on 9 February, 2021. He delighted fans last summer when he made an appearance during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
August was one of Her late Majesty's 12 great-grandchildren, with his little sibling becoming the 13th child in that generation, which Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also a part of.
In case you're a little confused as to the Royal Family tree, Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York (AKA Fergie), and the younger sister of Princess Beatrice of York, who is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and mum to one-year-old daughter Sienna.
-
This is the funny royal present that Meghan bought Harry as a Christmas gift
The royal loved the funny gift from the Duchess
By Sarah Finley
-
This is why Kylie Jenner's baby name is causing a stir online
She finally revealed her son's name this weekend
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince Harry recalls noticing one major difference between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
This is the funny royal present that Meghan Markle bought Prince Harry as a Christmas gift
The royal loved the funny gift from the Duchess
By Sarah Finley
-
Everything you need to know about King Charles' coronation weekend
His Majesty will lead a weekend full of events
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'unlikely' to appear on Palace balcony at King Charles' coronation
But reports claim they will be invited to the celebration
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Meghan Markle's friend has broken her silence after the release of Spare
A picture is worth a thousand words...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
George, Charlotte and Louis are fans of this very unique school activity
How sweet!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William visited a charity supported by mum Diana in moving tribute
This is so sweet
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
A new King Charles mural has received a mixed reaction from royal fans
It was painted to celebrate the new monarch
By Sarah Finley
-
Harry and Meghan released a statement responding to Jeremy Clarkson's hateful comments
They're not impressed with his apology
By Iris Goldsztajn