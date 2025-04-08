Zac Posen's debut GapStudio collection has finally dropped online—and it includes Anne Hathaway's viral summer dress
Our new go-to for elevated basics
It's been nearly a year since Anne Hathaway's viral Gap dress took social media by storm. The cotton poplin midi spring dress that made headlines during a Bulgari event in Italy was just a preview of what the high-street brand's new creative director Zac Posen had in store.
Renowned for his technical and skilful designs, Posen's work has garnered significant attention from A-list celebrities over the years, making his appointment at Gap one of the most thrilling recent designer appointments among high-street brands.
Over the past few days, the brand has been teasing its latest and most exciting chapter under Posen's leadership: the release of its new atelier, GapStudio. The campaign features supermodels Alex Consani, Imaan Hammam, and Anok Yai showing off the expert tailoring, intricate details and modern takes on classic American style that define the new collection—and it's finally available to shop today.
The collection of elevated wardrobe basics blends Gap's timeless aesthetic with Posen's unique approach to garment construction, tailoring, and draping—resulting in a new level of craftsmanship for the brand.
The so-called 'GapStudio Collection 01' features plenty of summer dressing staples, including everyday denim, minimalist-approved tops and skirts, timeless trench coats, and that classic Anne Hathaway dress in two new colourways: khaki and navy blue with ivory polka dots. If you're looking to overhaul your new-season wardrobe, look no further.
GapStudio's first collection is now available to shop online and in London's Oxford Street store, with prices ranging from £50 to £225.
Below, find the top picks we're adding to our basket for the new season.
Shop GapStudio's debut collection
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
