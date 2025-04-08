Zac Posen's debut GapStudio collection has finally dropped online—and it includes Anne Hathaway's viral summer dress

It's been nearly a year since Anne Hathaway's viral Gap dress took social media by storm. The cotton poplin midi spring dress that made headlines during a Bulgari event in Italy was just a preview of what the high-street brand's new creative director Zac Posen had in store.

Renowned for his technical and skilful designs, Posen's work has garnered significant attention from A-list celebrities over the years, making his appointment at Gap one of the most thrilling recent designer appointments among high-street brands.

Over the past few days, the brand has been teasing its latest and most exciting chapter under Posen's leadership: the release of its new atelier, GapStudio. The campaign features supermodels Alex Consani, Imaan Hammam, and Anok Yai showing off the expert tailoring, intricate details and modern takes on classic American style that define the new collection—and it's finally available to shop today.

(Image credit: Gap)

The collection of elevated wardrobe basics blends Gap's timeless aesthetic with Posen's unique approach to garment construction, tailoring, and draping—resulting in a new level of craftsmanship for the brand.

The so-called 'GapStudio Collection 01' features plenty of summer dressing staples, including everyday denim, minimalist-approved tops and skirts, timeless trench coats, and that classic Anne Hathaway dress in two new colourways: khaki and navy blue with ivory polka dots. If you're looking to overhaul your new-season wardrobe, look no further.

GapStudio White Poplin Maxi Shirt Dress £120 at Gap

GapStudio's first collection is now available to shop online and in London's Oxford Street store, with prices ranging from £50 to £225.

Below, find the top picks we're adding to our basket for the new season.

Shop GapStudio's debut collection