There are some brilliant last-minute GHD deals on hair tools for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is nearly drawing to a close, but that doesn't mean there's not still time to pick up a last-minute bargain. Particularly as the best discounts are often saved until last—if you can hold your nerve considering that your favourite products might sell out in the meantime.

Good news, ghd is offering up some of the best Prime Day beauty deals we've seen, with sizable discounts on their legendary hair tools.

A ghd hair tool is a real investment piece. And as our Beauty Editor alerts us to the four deals she is avoiding this Prime Day, now really is the time to invest in those big-ticket items you've been waiting to buy, rather than splurging on random purchases.

The brand has achieved cult status when it comes to styling. As well as being used across the board by professional stylists, they're also the number one choice for at-home styling (we've ranked the best ghd hair straighteners if you want to brush up on this more).

Prime Day discounts see deals like 25% off the ghd Helios Hair Dryer and 27% off the ghd Max Professional Hair Straightener.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day has kicked off already, starting yesterday (Tuesday 11th July) and ending at midnight on Wednesday 12th July 2023 - which is tonight!

To get the deals, you will need an Amazon Prime subscription. If you are yet to try Prime, you can sign up for a free trial here.

Best ghd deals for Amazon Prime Day

From hair curlers and straighteners to classic ghd hair dryers, these are products to stock up on in the sales, with discounts of up to 30%.

ghd is a brand that often doesn't push big promotions, so if you are in the market for new hair tool, this could be your finally chance to enjoy deals like this until another big sales event like Black Friday.

ghd hair dryers

ghd Air Hair Dryer, was £119 now £88.17 | Amazon A classic hair dryer that's remained a bestseller year after year. With advanced ionic technology, it offers a super smooth, salon-worthy finish.

ghd Helios Hair Dryer, was £199 now £148.90 | Amazon This top-rated hairdryer (over 1,000 five-star reviews and counting) promises 30% more shine and a smooth and sleek finish.

ghd straighteners

ghd Unplugged Cordless Hair Styler in Black, was £29 9 now £221.99 |Amazon This is the ultimate convenience styler. The ghd Unplugged styler harnesses dual-zone technology to ensure the optimum styling temperature of 185°C is maintained for styling on the go.

ghd Original Hair Straightener, was £129 now £89.99 | Amazon The original - and arguably the best! There's now 30% off this much-loved (and very versatile) straightener - go, go, go!

ghd Unplugged Cordless Hair Styler in Wlack, was £299 now £218 |Amazon Enjoy 27% off the Unplugged Cordless Hair Styler, perfect for styling on the go, with a chic white finish.

ghd hot brushes

ghd Hot Brush, was £169 now £131.99 | Amazon The hot brush that's worth all the hype, there's currently 22% off this styling wizard, reduced down to £131.99. Your secret weapon for long-lasting body and volume.

ghd gift sets

ghd Ultimate Styling Gift Set, was £297.99 now £208.99 | Amazon This fabulous set includes a ghd Gold Professional Styler, ghd Air Professional Hairdryer, ghd Heat Protect Spray and a ghd Paddle Brush just over £200.

So, which one will you go for? If none of these are for you, then make sure to check out the other Prime Day beauty deals on offer.

Amazon Prime Day shopping tips

You have to have to be a Prime member to reap the benefits of these deals - and there's still time to become one.

Simply sign up for the 30-day free trial to take advantage of the Prime Day sales. You can sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial here.

The best deals will be Amazon Prime Day deals, which are marked in red on the search results page with a sticker for the remainder of today.