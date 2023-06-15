According to search trends, this is the most popular wedding guest dress colour right now

Colour me surprised.

Fashion week attendees wear black dresses
(Image credit: Getty)
Zoe Anastasiou
By Zoe Anastasiou
published

With wedding season upon us, wedding guest dresses have become a key topic of conversation in the Marie Claire offices recently. From floral dresses to bright-hued iterations and petite-specific designs, there is certainly no shortage of chic options around.

However, while you might be inclined to think that weddings are a time for colourful looks and vibrant gowns, a new study has actually found quite the opposite trend emerging. 

According to a study by the fabric experts at Dalston Mill Fabrics, the most popular colour for a wedding guest dress this summer, is actually black. In fact, the study revealed that the average global monthly search volume for 'black wedding guest dresses' was over 74,000. 

Fashion week attendees wear black dresses

(Image credit: Getty)

Evidently, the choice is so popular that the shade actually topped its other colourful counterparts by over 10,000 searches. The second most popular search was for 'green wedding guest dresses,' which comparatively had a search volume of 63,000.

Other popular wedding guest dress colours include pink, which came in at third place with 48k searches, blue at 4th place aquiring 44.5k searches and red in 5th place with 30k searches. 

While historically, black has not been considered a popular colour for weddings due to its association with mourning, the tide has certainly changed over the last few years. The look is even gaining popularity when it comes to bridesmaid dresses. (I even wore one myself for a friend's wedding last year.)

A post shared by Zoe Popi Anastasiou (@zoepopi)

A photo posted by on

It is clear that black is now being considered a top choice, offering both an elevated and timeless aesthetic. After all, there's nothing quite as classic as a little black dress. From Audrey Hepburn to Posh Spice, many stylish women have made a case for the look over the years. 

It can also be seen as a more eco-conscious option, given black dresses are extremely versatile and likely something you will wear again more often than other colours. As the shade can be seen as rather minimalist, I'd suggest opting for unique cuts or unexpected silhouettes in order to keep the look interesting. 

Of course, if you'd like to invest in a black wedding guest dress this year, we have already shopped out a few of our favourite options at varying price points below. Just keep scrolling. 

Shop black wedding guest dresses

Omnes Zinnia Maxi Dress in Black
Omnes Zinnia Maxi Dress in Black

Self Portrait Crystal-embellished pointelle-knit cotton-blend midi dress
Self Portrait Crystal-embellished pointelle-knit midi dress

Boden Ruched Bust Satin Maxi Dress
Boden Ruched Bust Satin Maxi Dress

Aje Baret strapless linen-blend mini dress
Aje Baret strapless linen-blend mini dress

& Other Stories Puff Sleeve Linen Midi Dress
& Other Stories Puff Sleeve Linen Midi Dress

Christopher Esber Cut-Out Maxi Dress
Christopher Esber Cut-Out Maxi Dress

Nobody
Nobody's Child Petite Black Coco Midaxi Dress

Norma Kamali Neeta draped stretch-jersey maxi dress
Norma Kamali Neeta draped stretch-jersey maxi dress

Phase Eight Morven Black Wrap Midi Dress
Phase Eight Morven Black Wrap Midi Dress

Zoe Anastasiou
Zoe Anastasiou
Fashion Editor

Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire. 

Latest