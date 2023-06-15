According to search trends, this is the most popular wedding guest dress colour right now

With wedding season upon us, wedding guest dresses have become a key topic of conversation in the Marie Claire offices recently. From floral dresses to bright-hued iterations and petite-specific designs, there is certainly no shortage of chic options around.

However, while you might be inclined to think that weddings are a time for colourful looks and vibrant gowns, a new study has actually found quite the opposite trend emerging.

According to a study by the fabric experts at Dalston Mill Fabrics, the most popular colour for a wedding guest dress this summer, is actually black. In fact, the study revealed that the average global monthly search volume for 'black wedding guest dresses' was over 74,000.

(Image credit: Getty)

Evidently, the choice is so popular that the shade actually topped its other colourful counterparts by over 10,000 searches. The second most popular search was for 'green wedding guest dresses,' which comparatively had a search volume of 63,000.

Other popular wedding guest dress colours include pink, which came in at third place with 48k searches, blue at 4th place aquiring 44.5k searches and red in 5th place with 30k searches.

While historically, black has not been considered a popular colour for weddings due to its association with mourning, the tide has certainly changed over the last few years. The look is even gaining popularity when it comes to bridesmaid dresses. (I even wore one myself for a friend's wedding last year.)

A post shared by Zoe Popi Anastasiou (@zoepopi) A photo posted by on

It is clear that black is now being considered a top choice, offering both an elevated and timeless aesthetic. After all, there's nothing quite as classic as a little black dress. From Audrey Hepburn to Posh Spice, many stylish women have made a case for the look over the years.

It can also be seen as a more eco-conscious option, given black dresses are extremely versatile and likely something you will wear again more often than other colours. As the shade can be seen as rather minimalist, I'd suggest opting for unique cuts or unexpected silhouettes in order to keep the look interesting.

Of course, if you'd like to invest in a black wedding guest dress this year, we have already shopped out a few of our favourite options at varying price points below. Just keep scrolling.