Let us tempt you to try out this season's most wearable trend

Make no mistake, as much as mini dresses and midaxis (between midi and maxi, just above the ankle) are having a moment, the midi dress is still reigning supreme this season.

A firm favourite among the fash-pack, and one of Kate Middleton‘s wardrobe staples too, it is universally flattering.

Sitting somewhere between the knee and the ankle, not quite pencil skirt length and falling a little higher than the maxi – the mid-length hemline is the style of choice for the new-season, and it just so happens to suit pretty much any figure.

While we love a skirt as much as the next person, the midi dress is the easiest way to work the trend, especially as they can work for almost any event on the calendar. Think work, evening, weekend or even occasion dressing – whatever it is you’re after, there is definitely a style to suit.

For summer, don’t hesitate to go for bright colours and bold prints. Citrusy shades of orange and yellow are the go-to choice for wedding season and office summer parties, while we’re also seeing soft pastel and more neutral shades.

Channel the retro 60s and 70s trend and go for something printed and feminine (Rixo always come up trumps here), or why not try something a little more structured, and amp up your workwear wardrobe with a simple pencil dress?

Another big trend to look out for is the prairie dress, which offers a flattering shape thanks to puff sleeves and full skirts.

For an evening out, look to the minimal slip dress where you just need to add a pair of heels, simple jewellery and you are good to go. A long-sleeved dress will see you through the seasons, but don’t banish strappy styles to the back of your wardrobe until the hot weather hits. They key is to layer, so wear them over a crisp white shirt, or for a look that’s even more on trend, over an oversized sleeve top with bow detailing.

