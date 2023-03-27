Olivia Wilde just stepped out in the most versatile spring staple from Mango

Olivia Wilde is no stranger to the spotlight. Between red-carpet appearances (opens in new tab) and film debuts (opens in new tab) the actress is often seen sporting some seriously glamorous looks. But what does she wear when she's off-duty, we hear you ask? Apparently, Wilde's casual attire is not too dissimilar to the rest of us.

Over the weekend, Wilde was spotted out and about in Los Angeles attending a sports game with her children. For the occasion, the actress opted for a pared-back look which included pair of Levi's jeans (opens in new tab), a casual, cropped white t-shirt and a biscuity brown cardigan from Mango.

The cardigan in question still happens to be in stock and is actually currently on sale, which is quite rare for a celebrity-endorsed item. Retailing currently for £45.99, the cardigan is made from a wool blend fabric and features two patch pockets on the front.

While historically, cardigans have not been seen as the most fashion-forward wardrobe essential, they have benefitted from somewhat of a revival of late. Ever since Katie Holmes (opens in new tab) was spotted in that famed Khaite bradigan (opens in new tab) the item has regained its It-status, becoming one of the coolest casual items in our wardrobes.

With spring on the horizon, there's no better time to invest in a casual cardigan. Soon we'll be swapping out our winter coats in favour of lighter outwear and our cardigans will do just the trick.

As Olivia proved, even with the most simple of styling the staple can still look incredibly chic. Keep scrolling to shop Olivia's exact cardigan, as well as a few others below.

Shop Olivia Wilde's exact Mango cardigan:

Shop similar: