This jacket will be everywhere this spring, and Katie Holmes just proved it

A simple fact of the industry is that trends (opens in new tab) tend to come and go...and come back again. On a rotating basis, an item's popularity will ebb and flow, often returning to our collective wish lists years after originally appearing there.

A perfect example of that is the current resurgence of the bomber jacket trend (opens in new tab). Hugely popular around 10 years ago, the bomber jacket is officially back again, and the latest images of Katie Holmes prove it.

The actress was photographed on the street of New York this week, wearing a brown leather bomber jacket from Mango's Selection range (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango / Goff)

While the bomber jackets of the last decade were often made in matte, army green fabrics, and felt reminiscent of something you might see in Top Gun. For 2023, leather seems to be the material of choice.

Not only has Katie Holmes been spotted in the look above, but Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and more have also been spotted in leather bomber jackets in recent months. (For Kendall and Hailey, their iterations were courtesy of luxury It-brand Loewe).

(Image credit: Getty)

Adding a bomber jacket to your spring rotation is a versatile choice. The item will look great paired alongside jeans (as Katie and Hailey have proven above) yet will also look just as chic when styled with dresses and skirts.

Sadly, Katie's exact Mango iteration is already sold out, but there are plenty of other bomber jackets around right now. If you're looking for a leather look, Whistles has an option minimalists will love, Zara also has a faux leather jacket on offer. Another great option is to go for vintage. Whether it is from your local charity shop or an online vintage retailer, like Rokit Vintage, opting for a pre-loved bomber jacket is definitely the way to achieve an authentic look.

Keep scrolling to shop bomber jackets below.

Shop bomber jackets: