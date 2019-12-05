From super-sized totes, bumbags and micro-pouches to timeless classics, shop our pick of the best new season designer handbags





There’s nothing like treating yourself to an early Christmas present (or hinting very heavily), and I can’t think of a better way than with a designer handbag that not only ticks all the AW19 trends,, but will last you a lifetime too – in other words, the perfect investment. Now I appreciate it’s a big purchase, so to save you time and effort, I’ve rounded-up the best designer handbags from the new season that suit all tastes, styles, daily needs and budgets (yes, really).

If there is one piece worthy of investment each season, it has to be a designer handbag (and if you don’t believe me, some brands like Chanel are literally a better financial investment than gold). And while many designers are on-trend with their offering, there are also some classic styles that never go out of fashion out there too.

The best arm candy for AW19 ranges from the super-sized, with the coolest carry-alls in every colour, prints and texture imaginable – to must-have micros, the cute bags that are tiny yet perfectly formed. Invest in these for minimal effort, with maximum impact – Fendi and Jacquemus have some great picks.

We’re keeping things tonal this season and investing in some pretty arm candy in earthy tones, with a touch of cream and butter yellow – Strathberry, Yuzefi and Chloé have some divine options.

If your heart is set on something a little sleeker and modern, then do check out designs by Bottega Veneta (the brand everyone’s talking about right now), LOEWE and ACNE.

You also can’t go wrong with a classic Mulberry or Stella McCartney – these beautiful bags will pay for themselves when you work out the cost per wear.

Alexander McQueen’s new it bag, The Story, is also a safe bet if you’re looking for a go-with-everything bag, and it’s available in classic colours as well as more fashion-forward ones. Celebs such as Charlize Theron and Kaia Gerber are already fans.

If your budget doesn’t quite stretch, there are so many cool contemporary brands offering handbags for £300 or under. I’m personally a massive fan of Manu Atelier, STAUD and for something a little more retro, Rixo. Finally, if you’re feeling nostalgic, do go down the retro route with a Dior saddle bag or Fendi baguette. Iconic.

Still not convinced? Keep scrolling to shop even more fabulous designer handbags.