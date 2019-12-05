The best designer handbags to treat yourself to this Christmas

Penny Goldstone Penny Goldstone

From super-sized totes, bumbags and micro-pouches to timeless classics, shop our pick of the best new season designer handbags

There’s nothing like treating yourself to an early Christmas present (or hinting very heavily), and I can’t think of a better way than with a designer handbag that not only ticks all the AW19 trends,, but will last you a lifetime too – in other words, the perfect investment. Now I appreciate it’s a big purchase, so to save you time and effort, I’ve rounded-up the best designer handbags from the new season that suit all tastes, styles, daily needs and budgets (yes, really).

If there is one piece worthy of investment each season, it has to be a designer handbag (and if you don’t believe me, some brands like Chanel are literally a better financial investment than gold). And while many designers are on-trend with their offering, there are also some classic styles that never go out of fashion out there too.

The best arm candy for AW19 ranges from the super-sized, with the coolest carry-alls in every colour, prints and texture imaginable – to must-have micros, the cute bags that are tiny yet perfectly formed. Invest in these for minimal effort, with maximum impact – Fendi and Jacquemus have some great picks.

We’re keeping things tonal this season and investing in some pretty arm candy in earthy tones, with a touch of cream and butter yellow – Strathberry, Yuzefi and Chloé have some divine options.

If your heart is set on something a little sleeker and modern, then do check out designs by Bottega Veneta (the brand everyone’s talking about right now), LOEWE and ACNE.

You also can’t go wrong with a classic Mulberry or Stella McCartney – these beautiful bags will pay for themselves when you work out the cost per wear.

Alexander McQueen’s new it bag, The Story, is also a safe bet if you’re looking for a go-with-everything bag, and it’s available in classic colours as well as more fashion-forward ones. Celebs such as Charlize Theron and Kaia Gerber are already fans.

Latest Stories

If your budget doesn’t quite stretch, there are so many cool contemporary brands offering handbags for £300 or under. I’m personally a massive fan of Manu Atelier, STAUD and for something a little more retro, Rixo. Finally, if you’re feeling nostalgic, do go down the retro route with a Dior saddle bag or Fendi baguette. Iconic.

Still not convinced? Keep scrolling to shop even more fabulous designer handbags.

 

designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 37

GIVENCHY MEDIUM BOND SHOPPER IN GIVENCHY CANVAS, £1,290

Buy it now!
designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 2 of 37

STARS LADY DIOR MEDIUM TAROT BEADED CANVAS BAG, £4,600

Buy it now!
designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 3 of 37

Alexander McQueen THE STORY bag, £1,650

Buy it now!
designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 4 of 37

Manu Atelier Cream Mini Cylinder Leather Shoulder Bag, £290 at Browns

Buy it now!
designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 37

STÉE NEO evergreen, £580

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 37

0711 Dusty Blue & Khaki St. Tropez Purse, $650 at More is Love

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 7 of 37

Amanda Wakeley Redford Linen Beige Leather Shoulder Bag, £995

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 8 of 37

Ennigaldi Octo Shoulder Mini Bag, £275 at Fenwick

Buy it now!
designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 9 of 37

Armani Mini bauletto bag with padded, faux patent leather, £270

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 10 of 37

Hill & Friends HAPPY TWEENCY, £450

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 11 of 37

SAINT LAURENT Loulou small quilted leather shoulder bag, £1,330

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 12 of 37

CELINE VERTICAL CABAS CELINE IN TRIOMPHE CANVAS AND CALFSKIN, £1,200

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 13 of 37

ZADIG x KATE MOSS KATE WALLET WILD BAG, €395

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 14 of 37

C. Nicol Holly mini bucket bag, £315

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 15 of 37

ATP Montalcino mini handbag in olive, £310

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 16 of 37

Bottega Veneta bag, £6,825, Available in-store and online at Dover Street Market London

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 17 of 37

YUZEFI Doris textured-leather tote, £460 at Italist

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 18 of 37

Sophia Webster Emma pearl bag, £395

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 19 of 37

Strathberry LANA MIDI BUCKET BAG, £475

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 20 of 37

ATP Atelier CHIETI ICE WHITE MINI TOTE, £330

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 21 of 37

LIBERTY LONDON Sophia Leather Bucket Bag with Albany Silk Scarf, £650

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 22 of 37

Louis Vuitton Capucines handbag, from £3,300

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 23 of 37

Chalayan swirl bag, £845

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 24 of 37

ETRO Pegaso printed cross body bag, £890 at FARFETCH

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 25 of 37

Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 In Signature Canvas With Kaffe Fassett Print, £450

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 26 of 37

LOEWE Postal medium leather bag, £1,408 at Italist

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 27 of 37

STAUD moon shoulder bag, £270 at Moda Operandi

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 28 of 37

Folklore wrap bag, £179.32

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 29 of 37

ELLEME Baguette crocodile-effect leather shoulder bag, £335

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 30 of 37

WANDLER Hortensia mini zebra-print calf hair shoulder bag, £780

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 31 of 37

DIOR 30 MONTAIGNE JACQUARD CANVAS BOX BAG, £1,950

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 32 of 37

Small BOY CHANEL Handbag, £3,220

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 33 of 37

Mulberry Millie Tote Nightfall Heavy Grain, £995

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 34 of 37

FENDI Kan I small FF-embossed leather cross-body bag, £1,654 at Italist

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 35 of 37

SAINT LAURENT Uptown medium glossed-leather tote, £1,620 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 36 of 37

Chloé Grey The C Belt Bag, £675 at Browns

Buy it now!
best designer handbags Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 37 of 37

BOTTEGA VENETA Micro Cloud bag charm, £450 at Selfridges

Buy it now!

Reading now

Popular