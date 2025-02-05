Every influencer I follow is loving this trench coat right now

It may be indecent to start talking about Spring when February has just begun, but you won't mind when I tell you I've found the perfect Spring coat that you'll be wearing for seasons and seasons to come.

The inspiration has unsurprisingly come from the streets of Copenhagen, where editors and influencers from around the globe descended for the shows.

I spotted many great trends, including leather trench coats, leopard print and half tonal dressing, but one single staple caught my eye, mainly because I could not stop seeing it on my social feeds.

The trench coat by Aligne was worn by Polly Sayer, Hollie Mercedes and Mafalda Patricio amongst others and has all the hallmarks of a timeless classic in the making.

Its design is versatile, a utilitarian longline coat in navy with a cream collar, cuffs and matching belt. Its main draw is that it's reversible, turning effortlessly into a cream version with navy details.

At under £200, you are basically getting two coats in one, moreover two options that will go with a great majority of your wardrobe - trust me.

If you're familiar with Aligne, you'll know that it's an updated version of their popular Barnaby coat, which is also available in a checked and tan colourway.

For Spring/Summer 2025, take some style notes from the aforementioned stylish crew by teaming your trench with a polo top and horseshoe jeans.

I certainly will be wearing mine on rotation from now onwards.