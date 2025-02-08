The street style set all agree - leather gloves are the ultimate winter accessory

For many years now, gloves have been an accessory that delivered practicality over style. Yes, chic cashmere gloves have always offered a luxurious option over traditional knitted fabrics but, on a whole, they have always been a pretty innocuous winter accessory .

That’s until 2025 entered the chat and freezing cold temperatures have meant staying cosy has become a much more stylish affair and, with it, we’ve seen a trending glove style step (or should I say shiver) into the limelight. Turning battling the cold into a fashion moment, leather gloves have been featuring in all the most stylish peoples winter wardrobes as of late and these gloves make just as much style sense as they do the regular kind.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I first spotted the leather glove trend taking hold towards the end of 2024, when the Miu Miu girl squad arrived for the fashion house’s SS25 show. Whether they were wearing faux fur coats , suede jackets or even sleeveless mini dresses, all accessorised with a pair of statement leather gloves and provided the blueprint for the trend we’re seeing now.

Most recently at Copenhagen fashion week, street stylers, influencers and industry insiders all took to the city accessorising with a pair of leather gloves. Alongside classic black styles, contrasting gloves in burgundy, white and even brighter tones were also a favourite, seen peeking out of coat sleeves or elevating sleeveless styles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside colour, if you’re wondering how to style a pair of leather gloves, it’s useful to think about the length. Elbow length opera gloves were the chicest way to wear leather especially for those who ditched a coat in the name of fashion. However, for a more wearable way to wear the trend, traditional short lengths can be paired with long sleeve coats and jackets as nobody will spot the difference.

If you’re ready to try the trend, I’ve rounded up an edit of the best leather (and faux leather gloves) to shop now. Keep scrolling to see and shop…

Shop the best leather gloves

& Other Stories Long Leather Gloves £87 at & Other Stories A classic black style will ensure maximum wearability.

Dents Mia leather long gloves £85 at Harvey Nichols Dents are experts when it comes to leather gloves and accessories so these are sure to deliver on quality.

H&M Long Leather Gloves £52 (Was £89.99) at H&M The zip detailing takes these cloves up another level.

Agnelle Studded leather gloves £250 at NET-A-PORTER For a tougher take, I'm a big fan of Agnelles studded gloves.

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato leather gloves £860 at NET-A-PORTER This white style are perfect for a more statement look.

Bershka Faux leather gloves £15.99 at Bershka For a faux leather option, this fur trimmed style are ultra cute.

Hobbs Tara Bar Leather Gloves £59 (Was £79) at John Lewis This classic style will look eternally chic.