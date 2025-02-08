The street style set all agree - leather gloves are the ultimate winter accessory
They're basic no more
For many years now, gloves have been an accessory that delivered practicality over style. Yes, chic cashmere gloves have always offered a luxurious option over traditional knitted fabrics but, on a whole, they have always been a pretty innocuous winter accessory.
That’s until 2025 entered the chat and freezing cold temperatures have meant staying cosy has become a much more stylish affair and, with it, we’ve seen a trending glove style step (or should I say shiver) into the limelight. Turning battling the cold into a fashion moment, leather gloves have been featuring in all the most stylish peoples winter wardrobes as of late and these gloves make just as much style sense as they do the regular kind.
I first spotted the leather glove trend taking hold towards the end of 2024, when the Miu Miu girl squad arrived for the fashion house’s SS25 show. Whether they were wearing faux fur coats, suede jackets or even sleeveless mini dresses, all accessorised with a pair of statement leather gloves and provided the blueprint for the trend we’re seeing now.
Most recently at Copenhagen fashion week, street stylers, influencers and industry insiders all took to the city accessorising with a pair of leather gloves. Alongside classic black styles, contrasting gloves in burgundy, white and even brighter tones were also a favourite, seen peeking out of coat sleeves or elevating sleeveless styles.
Alongside colour, if you’re wondering how to style a pair of leather gloves, it’s useful to think about the length. Elbow length opera gloves were the chicest way to wear leather especially for those who ditched a coat in the name of fashion. However, for a more wearable way to wear the trend, traditional short lengths can be paired with long sleeve coats and jackets as nobody will spot the difference.
If you’re ready to try the trend, I’ve rounded up an edit of the best leather (and faux leather gloves) to shop now. Keep scrolling to see and shop…
Shop the best leather gloves
Dents are experts when it comes to leather gloves and accessories so these are sure to deliver on quality.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
